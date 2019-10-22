Nvidia's Game Ready for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Activision is set to release Call of Duty: Modern Warfare on Friday, and Nvidia graphics card owners will be ready when it does. Nvidia released the GeForce Game Ready 440.97 WHQL driver today with improved support for the game.

Modern Warfare is being marketed as something of a soft reboot to the Call of Duty sub-series that started when Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare debuted in 2007. It will be the first game in the series to feature cross-platform multiplayer, and unlike 2018's Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, it will feature a single-player campaign. More information about Modern Warfare on PC is available on Activision's blog. Nvidia was the game's official PC partner, which means it will support Nvidia's Ansel (for capturing and sharing screenshots) and Highlights (for recording and sharing gameplay) technologies, as well as ray-traced shadows.

There's also an official PC launch trailer highlighting some extra features on the superior platform:

The GeForce Game Ready 440.97 WHQL driver is available now directly from Nvidia, as well as via GeForce Experience software.

In addition to improving support for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, the driver is optimized for The Outer Worlds, a sci-fi RPG from Obsidian Entertainment that's also set for release on October 25.