Nvidia Allegedly Working On GeForce GTX 1660 Ti

Three industry sources, including one of Nvidia's board partners, told VideoCardz about the existence of the Turing-based GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics card. However, the final product name is still subject to change. In the meantime, the graphics card is being labeled as the GeForce GTX 1660 Ti. 

(Image credit: VideoCardZ)

The GeForce GTX 1660 Ti is reportedly the first Turing product to be released under the existing GTX branding. The GTX 1660 Ti is based on the TU116 die that TSMC produces with the 12nm FinFET manufacturing process. The card is said to lack ray tracing capabilities. In a perfect world, this should result in the graphics card having a lower price than its RTX brethren.

GeForce RTX 2060GeForce GTX 1660 Ti
Architecture (GPU)Turing (TU106)Turing (TU116)*
CUDA Cores19201536*
Tensor Cores240N/A
RT Cores30N/A
Texture Units12096*
Base Clock Rate1365 MHz?
GPU Boost Rate1680 MHz?
Memory Capacity6GB GDDR66GB GDDR6*
Memory Clock14 Gbps?
Memory Bus192-bit192-bit*
Memory Bandwidth336 GB/s?
ROPs4848*
L2 Cache3MB?
TDP160W?
Transistor Count10.8 billion?
Die Size445 mm²?

*=unconfirmed

According to VideoCardz's sources, Nvidia will equip the GeForce GTX 1660 Ti with 1,536 CUDA cores so it won't eat into the recently launched GeForce RTX 2060's sales. That would mean the GeForce GTX 1660 Ti sports 24 streaming multiprocessors (SMs) with 96 texture mapping units (TMUs) and 48 render output units (ROPs). The GeForce GTX 1660 Ti is also rumored to come equipped with 6GB of GDDR6 memory that communicates across a 192-bit memory bus. 

There is no information about pricing or availability for the GTX 1660 Ti. However, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang commented to VentureBeat a few days ago that Nvidia is almost done clearing its GeForce GTX 10-series inventory, and that the GeForce GTX 1060s are the last ones to go. Therefore, it's possible that Nvidia might announce the GeForce GTX 1660 Ti, or whatever Nvidia decides to name it, once the last batch of GeForce GTX 1060 graphics cards are depleted.

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti Spotted

(Image credit: ShinChao Tou/Facebook)

Chinese overclocker ShinChao Tou, who commonly goes by Uing07, has snapped a photograph at a closed Chinese media event that seemingly confirms the existence of the GeForce GTX 1660 Ti. The words "New GTX Turing" validates the rumor that the GeForce GTX 1660 Ti is based on Nvidia's Turing silicon.

Gigabyte and MSI GeForce GTX 1660 Ti Graphics Cards

The Eurasian Economic Comission (EEC) has turned into a popular place to find unreleased computer hardware. Two entries revealed multiple GeForce GTX 1660 Ti models from popular manufacturers, such as Gigabyte and MSI. The listing for MSI references four models.

  • MSI GeForce GTX 1660 Ti Gaming Z 6G
  • MSI GeForce GTX 1660 Ti Armor 6G OC
  • MSI GeForce GTX 1660 Ti Ventus XS 6G OC
  • MSI GeForce GTX 1660 Ti Gaming X 6G

As for Gigabyte, the second listing refers to eleven different GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics cards.

  • GV-N166TAORUS-6GD
  • GV-N166TGAMING OC-6GD
  • GV-N166TWF2OC-6GD
  • GV-N166TOC-6GD
  • GV-N166TIXOC-6GD
  • GV-N166TGAMINGOC PRO
  • GV-N166TGAMINGOC WHITE
  • GV-N166TGAMING-6GD
  • GV-N166TWF2-6GD
  • GV-N166TD5-6GD
  • GV-N166TIX-6GD
