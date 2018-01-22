Nvidia Geforce Now Game Streaming Service For PC In Open Beta

LAS VEGAS, NV -- BFGDs might have dominated Nvidia’s headlines at CES 2018, but the company also announced that its Geforce Now game streaming service for Mac/PC had entered public beta. Does that sound like deja-vu? It is. Geforce Now started as paid service for Nvidia’s Android TV console, the Shield, and it’s still on there. If you own a Shield, you can pay $8 per month to stream Nvidia’s collection of games to your Shield-attached device.

At CES 2017, however, Nvidia announced that Geforce Now was also coming to Mac/PC, but it would work a bit differently. You would still have to pay, even more actually, but instead of playing Nvidia’s catalog of games, you would play your own by connecting your Steam account to your Geforce Now service. Apparently it took significantly longer than the initially stated March 2017 release to get the service up and running, because it’s only just hitting open beta now. With no mention of the original pricing plans, we can only say that the service is free for the duration of the beta. We suspect that it will remain so, but Nvidia may still be making up its mind on that.

You can sign up now, but there’s still unfortunately a waitlist. There’s also some caveats once you get it. Beyond the fact that you’ll have to already own every game you intend to play on Geforce Now, the service isn’t guaranteed to support every game. For now, games have to be on Steam, Ubisoft Uplay, or Blizzard’s Battle.net and among this list of supported games. According to the FAQ, you’ll also be limited to four hour sessions, so that more people can experience the beta.