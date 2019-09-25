GTX 1660 Super Reportedly Coming Next Month

An existing GTX 1660 card. Credit: Tom's Hardware

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Super cards may be coming in October. A report from Videocardz claims that sources from Asus have confirmed the card is coming, including models from the Dual Evo, Phoenix and Tuf3 lines.

According to the report, the card will have the same GPU as the existing 1660, but with 6GB of GDDR6 memory at 14 Gbps. The existing GTX 1660 has 6GB of GDDR5 at 8 Gbps. This would make the new Super's memory faster than the 1660 Ti with 6GB of GDDR6 at 12 Gbps.



Update: 2:15 p.m. ET: Nvidia told Tom's Hardware that "we do not comment on rumors."

We reached out Asus about this story but did not hear back before publication. This story will be updated if and when the company responds.

Earlier this year, we heard of rumors about a GTX 1650 Ti, but haven't heard anything further on the matter.