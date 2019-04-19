The Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Could Be Right Around The Corner

Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1650 is slated to launch on April 23, and it seems that the GeForce GTX 1650 Ti might not be far behind. Last week, Asus registered a plethora of custom GeForce GTX 1650 models with the EEC (Eurasian Economic Commission) with a few GeForce GTX 1650 Ti thrown into the mix.

As per earlier reports, the GeForce GTX 1650 is anticipated to employ a cut-down version of the TU117 Turing die, allegedly carrying the TU117-300 codename. The graphics card seemingly comes with 896 CUDA cores, which means it would be packing 14 Streaming Multiprocessors (SMs).

There is speculation that the GeForce GTX 1650 Ti could employ the fully enabled TU117-400 silicon. If we had to take an educated guess, the GeForce GTX 1650 Ti could come with as much as 16 SMs to bump its CUDA core count up to 1,024.


GeForce GTX 1650
GeForce GTX 1650 TiGeForce GTX 1660
GeForce GTX 1660 Ti
Architecture (GPU)
Turing (TU117)Turing (TU117)
Turing (TU116)
Turing (TU116)
CUDA Cores
896102414081536
Texture Units
56
648896
Base Clock Rate
1,485 MHz?1,530 MHz1,500 MHz
GPU Boost Rate
1,665 MHz?1,785 MHz1,770 MHz
Memory Capacity
4GB GDDR54GB6GB GDDR56GB GDDR6
Memory Clock8 Gbps
?8 Gbps
12 Gbps
Memory Bus
128-bit?192-bit
192-bit
Memory Bandwidth
128 GB/s
?192 GB/s288 GB/s
ROPs
32324848
L2 Cache
1MB?1.5MB1.5MB
TDP
75W
?120W120W
Transistor Count
?
?6.6 billion
6.6 billion
Die Size
?
?284 mm²
284 mm²
Price$149?$219$279

*GTX 1650 and 1650 Ti specs are unconfirmed

According to Asus' EEC filing, the GeForce GTX 1650 Ti features 4GB of memory just like its soon-to-be-released little brother, the GeForce GTX 1650. Asus didn't specify the type and speed of the memory or the size of the memory interface. Looking back at history, the GeForce GTX 1050 and GTX 1050 Ti shared the same memory configuration. If Nvidia continues that trend, it's feasible that the GeForce GTX 1650 Ti might use the same GDDR5 memory running at 2,000MHz (8,000MHz effective) and 128-bit memory bus as the GeForce GTX 1650.

As is the custom, Asus will be giving the future GeForce GTX 1650 Ti the full graphics card treatment. The EEC listing reveals models from the brand's Republic of Gamers (ROG) Strix, The Ultimate Force (TUF), Phoenix, and Dual series.

