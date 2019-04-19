MSI GeForce GTX 1650 Ventus, GTX 1650 Aero ITX Go Up for Preorder

Amazon Spain has listed MSI's upcoming GeForce GTX 1650 Ventus and GeForce GTX 1650 Aero ITX gaming graphics cards. Both graphics cards are currently up for preorder and will come out on April 23, which confirms VideoCardz's previous report.

As a quick recap, the GeForce GTX 1650 is the third addition to Nvidia's new breed of Turing-powered GeForce GTX 16-series, which lacks the Tensor and RT cores. The GeForce GTX 1650 is positioned as the entry-level model and allegedly comes with 896 CUDA cores, a 1,485MHz base clock, 1,665MHz boost clock, 4GB of GDDR5 memory at 2,000MHz (8,000MHz effective), and a 128-bit memory interface, all crammed into a 75W TDP (thermal design power). The recommended pricing for the GeForce GTX 1650 is $149.

MSI GeForce GTX 1650 Ventus XS 4G OC

Credit: Amazon Spain

The MSI GeForce GTX 1650 Ventus XS 4G OC retains the dual-slot Ventus cooler. The graphics card features a simple black and white color theme and is devoid of any RGB lighting whatsoever. Two MSI-patented Torx 2.0 cooling fans provide the graphics card with continuous cooling. The fans are a combination of dispersion fan blades that accelerate airflow and traditional fan blades that direct airflow into the heatsink.

Credit: Amazon Spain

Although the MSI GeForce GTX 1650 Ventus XS 4G OC is the more austere model, it does have a robust backplate to strengthen the graphics card's structure while improving its aesthetics at the same time. The graphics card draws its power from the PCIe slot. It has a dual-link DVI-D port, DisplayPort 1.4 output, and HDMI 2.0b port.

The MSI GeForce GTX 1650 Ventus XS 4G OC has a preorder price of 192.46 Euros, which is equivalent to approximately $216.42 in USD. After subtracting Spain's standard 21 percent VAT (value-added tax) rate, the price comes down to $178.86.

MSI GeForce GTX 1650 Aero ITX 4G OC

Credit: Amazon Spain

The MSI GeForce GTX 1650 Aero ITX 4G OC uses the familiar Aero ITX cooler that's present on the other GeForce GTX 1660 and GTX 1660 Ti Aero ITX models. The dual-slot cooler measures 178mm long and relies on a single cooling fan. The black shroud is complemented with white accents and eschews flashy RGB lighting.

Credit: Amazon Spain

The graphics card doesn't have a backplate or any external PCIe power connectors. Display outputs include one dual-link DVI-D port, DisplayPort 1.4 output, and HDMI 2.0b port.

The MSI GeForce GTX 1650 Aero ITX 4G OC is up for preorder at 186.64 Euros that translates to $209.90. Without VAT, the graphics card should cost around $173.47.