Report: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Lands Next Week at $149

by - Source: VideoCardz

The rumor mill has been churning over the past weeks with talks of Nvidia releasing a GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card soon. Today, VideoCardz published a report claiming the graphics card will arrive on April 23.

If you haven't been following the GTX 1650's rumor trail, the entry-level, Turing-powered graphics card is expected to feature Nvidia's TU117 silicon for the first time. Once gain, Taiwanese foundry TSMC is said to be fabbing these dies for Nvidia on the 12nm FinFET process node. According to VideoCardz's report, the GTX 1650 employs the TU117-300 die specifically, indicating that Nvidia could be saving the TU117-400 die for the GTX 1650 Ti, another rumored upcoming graphics card (the GTX 1050 Ti lacks a successor, after all). 

Specs

Below is a table comparing rumored specs for the GTX 1650 against the GTX 1660 and GTX 1660 Ti, which are both currently available. 


GeForce GTX 1650
GeForce GTX 1660
GeForce GTX 1660 Ti
Architecture (GPU)
Turing (TU117)Turing (TU116)
Turing (TU116)
CUDA Cores
89614081536
Texture Units
56
8896
Base Clock Rate
1,485 MHz1,530 MHz1,500 MHz
GPU Boost Rate
1,665 MHz1,785 MHz1,770 MHz
Memory Capacity
4GB GDDR56GB GDDR56GB GDDR6
Memory Clock8 Gbps
8 Gbps
12 Gbps
Memory Bus
128-bit192-bit
192-bit
Memory Bandwidth
128 GB/s
192 GB/s288 GB/s
ROPs
324848
L2 Cache
1MB1.5MB1.5MB
TDP
75W
120W120W
Transistor Count
?
6.6 billion
6.6 billion
Die Size
?
284 mm²
284 mm²
Price$149$219$279

The GTX 1650 reportedly has 896 CUDA cores and 4GB of GDDR5 memory. It's expected to come with a 1,486MHz base clock and 1,665MHz boost clock. The memory is clocked at 2,000MHz (8,000MHz effective) across a 128-bit memory interface, which works out to a memory bandwidth of 128 GB/s.

The GTX 1650 comes with a 75W TDP (thermal design power) rating, meaning that it doesn't have PCIe power connectors, since a PCIe slot is capable of providing the 75W of power the graphics card needs. However, we suspect that custom overclocked GTX 1650 models will probably employ a 6-pin PCIe power connector to draw extra juice.

Previous leaks have shown that the GTX 1650 is as fast a GTX 1060 3GB or AMD Radeon RX 580 2048SP. Given that the GTX 1660 performs like a GTX 1070, it would make sense for the GTX 1650's performance to be on the same level as the GTX 1060. However, that wouldn't leave much room for a GTX 1650 Ti. Either way, it's too early to draw firm conclusions.

The suggested retail price for the GTX 1650 is reportedly $149 (~£114.18) for a reference model. However, the $149 price tag applies to a reference model, and we don't expect Nvidia to release one this time around, as it typically doesn't do so for low-tier GPUs (like the GTX 1660 or GTX 1660 Ti). So, don't go calculating the price-to-performance ratio just yet. It's probably better to wait until launch to get a good view of the actual value. If rumors prove true, we'll know in less than a week.

