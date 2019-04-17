Report: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Lands Next Week at $149

The rumor mill has been churning over the past weeks with talks of Nvidia releasing a GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card soon. Today, VideoCardz published a report claiming the graphics card will arrive on April 23.

Credit: VideoCardz

If you haven't been following the GTX 1650's rumor trail, the entry-level, Turing-powered graphics card is expected to feature Nvidia's TU117 silicon for the first time. Once gain, Taiwanese foundry TSMC is said to be fabbing these dies for Nvidia on the 12nm FinFET process node. According to VideoCardz's report, the GTX 1650 employs the TU117-300 die specifically, indicating that Nvidia could be saving the TU117-400 die for the GTX 1650 Ti, another rumored upcoming graphics card (the GTX 1050 Ti lacks a successor, after all).

Specs

Below is a table comparing rumored specs for the GTX 1650 against the GTX 1660 and GTX 1660 Ti, which are both currently available.



GeForce GTX 1650

GeForce GTX 1660

GeForce GTX 1660 Ti

Architecture (GPU)

Turing (TU117) Turing (TU116)

Turing (TU116)

CUDA Cores

896 1408 1536

Texture Units

56

88 96

Base Clock Rate

1,485 MHz 1,530 MHz 1,500 MHz GPU Boost Rate

1,665 MHz 1,785 MHz 1,770 MHz

Memory Capacity

4GB GDDR5 6GB GDDR5 6GB GDDR6

Memory Clock 8 Gbps

8 Gbps

12 Gbps

Memory Bus

128-bit 192-bit

192-bit

Memory Bandwidth

128 GB/s

192 GB/s 288 GB/s

ROPs

32 48 48

L2 Cache

1MB 1.5MB 1.5MB TDP

75W

120W 120W Transistor Count

?

6.6 billion

6.6 billion

Die Size

?

284 mm²

284 mm²

Price $149 $219 $279

The GTX 1650 reportedly has 896 CUDA cores and 4GB of GDDR5 memory. It's expected to come with a 1,486MHz base clock and 1,665MHz boost clock. The memory is clocked at 2,000MHz (8,000MHz effective) across a 128-bit memory interface, which works out to a memory bandwidth of 128 GB/s.

The GTX 1650 comes with a 75W TDP (thermal design power) rating, meaning that it doesn't have PCIe power connectors, since a PCIe slot is capable of providing the 75W of power the graphics card needs. However, we suspect that custom overclocked GTX 1650 models will probably employ a 6-pin PCIe power connector to draw extra juice.

Previous leaks have shown that the GTX 1650 is as fast a GTX 1060 3GB or AMD Radeon RX 580 2048SP. Given that the GTX 1660 performs like a GTX 1070, it would make sense for the GTX 1650's performance to be on the same level as the GTX 1060. However, that wouldn't leave much room for a GTX 1650 Ti. Either way, it's too early to draw firm conclusions.

The suggested retail price for the GTX 1650 is reportedly $149 (~£114.18) for a reference model. However, the $149 price tag applies to a reference model, and we don't expect Nvidia to release one this time around, as it typically doesn't do so for low-tier GPUs (like the GTX 1660 or GTX 1660 Ti). So, don't go calculating the price-to-performance ratio just yet. It's probably better to wait until launch to get a good view of the actual value. If rumors prove true, we'll know in less than a week.