Leaked Benchmarks: GTX 1650 Performs Similar to 1050 Ti, AMD RX 580 2048SP

Update 3/29/19, 1:45 p.m. ET: The GeForce GTX 1650 has been listed for a second time on the Final Fantasy XV benchmark scoreboard. On this occasion, the mid-range graphics card from Nvidia was benchmarked at a resolution of 1920x1080 on the High Quality graphics preset.

According to the latest result, the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650's performance is reportedly right in the AMD Radeon RX 580 2048SP's alley. In comparison to Nvidia's other graphics cards, the GeForce GTX 1650 finds itself just 2.58 percent short of catching up to the GeForce GTX 1060 (3GB).

Original article, 3/21/19:

The Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650, a rumored graphics card, just made its first appearance in the Final Fantasy XV benchmark scoreboard. Nvidia has already released the GTX 1660 Ti and GTX 1660, so we're expecting the entry-level GTX 1650 should arrive shortly

There are talks that the GTX 1650 will feature a different silicon than its older brothers. The GTX 1660 and GTX 1660 Ti are powered by the Turing TU116 die, which TSMC produces for Nvidia on the 12nm process node. Rumor has it that TSMC is cooking up the TU117 for the GTX 1650. The TU117 is expected to come without RT cores, for real-time ray tracing, or Tensor cores, for AI workloads.

The GTX 1650, rumored to sport up to 896 CUDA cores, could feature a 1,485MHz base clock and a boost clock that climbs over the 1,600MHz mark. The only concrete spec on the graphics card so far is the 4GB of memory clocked at 2,000MHz (8,000MHz), although the type of memory remains a mystery. It's possible that Nvidia will use GDDR5 memory with the GTX 1650.

It's unknown whether the GTX 1650 benchmarked with the Final Fantasy XV tool is the desktop or mobile version. So take the results with a bit of salt. The graphics card was tested at the 2560x1440 resolution with the Lite Quality preset.

The Final Fantasy XV results showed that the GTX 1650 performs just like the current GTX 1050 Ti. Based on the leaked benchmark, the performance difference between the two graphics cards is less than 1 percent. But let's not jump to conclusions just yet. The GTX 1650 could very well be the mobile variant, which would lead to a lower score. Plus, that graphics card could easily be an engineering sample, which would mean it's still susceptible to further tweaking from Nvidia. Also, there's the matter of having compatible drivers for the graphics card to truly perform properly.

The GTX 1650 is expected to be on shelves by the end of March or on April 30, depending on which media (DigiTimes or HardOCP) you trust. The price tag for the budget graphics card is reportedly set at $179 (~£137.05), but, of course, that isn't carved in stone either.