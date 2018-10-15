AMD Sells Radeon RX 570 As Radeon RX 580 2048SP

AMD China has listed the new Radeon RX 580 2048SP on its website, which in reality is a Radeon RX 570 8GB in disguise.

Credit: AMD China

At first sight, the Radeon RX 580 2048SP appears to be a cut-down version of the original Radeon RX 580, which comes equipped with 2304 Stream Processors. However, if you compare the specifications of the Radeon RX 580 2048SP and the Radeon RX 570 8GB, the similarities are clear. And no, your eyes aren't playing tricks on you. They are the same graphics card. The only true difference resides in the Radeon RX 580 2048SP's boost clock, which is 40MHz higher than the Radeon RX 570 8GB. But is that sufficient to pass it as another SKU? At least, we don't think so.



Radeon RX 580 Radeon RX 580 2048SP Radeon RX 570 8GB Stream Processors 2304 2048 2048 Base Clock 1257MHz

1168MHz

1168MHz

Boost Clock 1340MHz

1284MHz

1244MHz

Memory Size & Type 8GB GDDR5 8GB GDDR5

8GB GDDR5

Memory Clock 2000MHz 1750MHz 1750MHz

Memory Bandwidth 256GB/s

224GB/s 224GB/s

Memory Interface 256 bit 256 bit

256 bit

Compute Units

36

32

32 ROPs 32 32 32 Texture Units 144 128 128 Peak Pixel Fill-Rate

Up to 42.88 GP/s

Up to 39.808 GP/s Up to 39.808 GP/s

Peak Texture Fill-Rate

Up to 192.96 GT/s

Up to 159.231 GT/s Up to 159.231 GT/s

Max Performance

Up to 6.2 TFLOPs

Up to 5.1 TFLOPs

Up to 5.1 TFLOPs

