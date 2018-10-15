AMD Sells Radeon RX 570 As Radeon RX 580 2048SP

by - Source: AMD China
25 Comments

AMD China has listed the new Radeon RX 580 2048SP on its website, which in reality is a Radeon RX 570 8GB in disguise.

Credit: AMD ChinaCredit: AMD China

At first sight, the Radeon RX 580 2048SP appears to be a cut-down version of the original Radeon RX 580, which comes equipped with 2304 Stream Processors. However, if you compare the specifications of the Radeon RX 580 2048SP and the Radeon RX 570 8GB, the similarities are clear. And no, your eyes aren't playing tricks on you. They are the same graphics card. The only true difference resides in the Radeon RX 580 2048SP's boost clock, which is 40MHz higher than the Radeon RX 570 8GB. But is that sufficient to pass it as another SKU? At least, we don't think so.


Radeon RX 580 Radeon RX 580 2048SPRadeon RX 570 8GB
Stream Processors230420482048
Base Clock1257MHz
1168MHz
1168MHz
Boost Clock1340MHz
1284MHz
1244MHz
Memory Size & Type8GB GDDR58GB GDDR5
8GB GDDR5
Memory Clock2000MHz1750MHz1750MHz
Memory Bandwidth256GB/s
224GB/s224GB/s
Memory Interface256 bit256 bit
256 bit
Compute Units
36
32
32
ROPs323232
Texture Units144128128
Peak Pixel Fill-Rate
Up to 42.88 GP/s
Up to 39.808 GP/sUp to 39.808 GP/s
Peak Texture Fill-Rate
Up to 192.96 GT/s
Up to 159.231 GT/sUp to 159.231 GT/s
Max Performance
Up to 6.2 TFLOPs
Up to 5.1 TFLOPs
Up to 5.1 TFLOPs

In AMD's defense, the company has every right to name its products however it sees fit. Technically, AMD isn't wrong. A Radeon RX 570 8GB is essentially a Radeon RX 580 with 256 less Stream Processors so calling it a Radeon RX 580 2038SP is valid in a way. We have to applaud AMD for its creativity. But some will think it's a shady move on AMD's part for pulling a fast one on less tech-savvy consumers.

At the time of writing, the Radeon RX 580 2038SP hasn't made its way to the Western Hemisphere yet. However, Chinese online retailer JD.com has the 4GB variant of the Radeon RX 580 2038SP listed for 1349 yuan, which translates to $195.03 and coincides roughly with the pricing of an aftermarket Gigabyte Radeon RX 570 4GB.

You'd Also Like

About the author
Zhiye Liu
Read more
Create a new thread in the News comments forum about this subject
This thread is closed for comments
25 comments
Comment from the forums
    Your comment
  • alextheblue
    The headline should add "in China". Doesn't affect other markets.
  • A Stoner
    So, is the 1080 and 1080 Ti or the 2080 and 2080 Ti the same level of dishonesty?
  • Krazie_Ivan
    c'mon AMD, this is needlessly misleading to say the least. don't go down that hole with the others.
Display All 25 comments
Most Popular
  1. Benchmark Scores for Unannounced AMD Radeon RX 590 Posted Online
  2. Nvidia Is Game Ready for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
  3. Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 2080 AMP Review: Cooler Than Nvidia’s Founders Edition
Edition
Subscribe to our newsletter
Company
Resources
Other Purch sites
  • © 2019 Purch All Rights Reserved.