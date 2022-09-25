Nvidia Issues Fix for Windows 11 22H2 Lag and Stuttering Bugs

Nvidia has responded swiftly to a cacophony of complaints regarding PC gaming performance in the wake of the big Windows 11 22H2 feature update earlier this week. Nvidia emailed Tom’s Hardware to say that the issue(s) behind the various lagging and stuttering problems discussed across the internet recently has been fixed by a newly available Beta update. Without getting into underlying technicalities, the Nvidia GeForce Experience software was the culprit of the widespread woe.

In a support article dubbed ‘Lower performance after upgrading to Microsoft Windows 11 2022 Update,’ Nvidia describes the Windows 11 22H2 issues and puts forward a solution for the lag and stutter-filled gaming issues.

At the time of writing, there are two methods to apply the fix provided by Nvidia, though it does require installing ‘Beta’ software for now. First, you could manually download the Nvidia GeForce Experience v3.26 Beta installer from here (opens in new tab) (direct link to the executable), then proceed to installation. Alternatively, you could fire up the GeForce Experience app you already have and apply this update. Please note that if you follow this second method, you will have to go into settings and select ‘Enable Experimental Features’ in order for the built-in updater to see and apply the Beta.

(Image credit: Nvidia)

If you aren’t keen on installing Beta software, Nvidia says it will provide a non-Beta version of Nvidia GeForce Experience 3.26 in the coming week. The new GeForce accessory app will be delivered alongside a new GeForce Game Ready Driver in the week starting Sept 26.

At this stage, occasional gamers may just want to wait a few days for the non-Beta update and new driver, as most would want to grab these updates anyway.