Nvidia Declines to Disclose More Details About RTX 3090 Ti

The second half of February is already upon us, and we still have no additional information from Nvidia related to its GeForce RTX 3090 Ti. The information blackout is compounded by a new statement from an Nvidia representative concerning the status of the future flagship GPU.

"We don't currently have more info to share on the RTX 3090 Ti, but we'll be in touch when we do," said Nvidia spokesperson Jen Andersson in a statement to The Verge.

Last month, Nvidia officially announced the RTX 3090 Ti with an upgraded 10752 core count compared to the vanilla RTX 3090's 10496. While Nvidia was light on other details, it promised to reveal more information -- like pricing and a release date -- later in January.

We're now well into February, and Nvidia is still refusing to share further details about the RTX 3090 Ti, leaving us to speculate why it is delayed. But coincidentally, we covered a report last January about Nvidia halting production of the RTX 3090 Ti due to issues with hardware and firmware.

Unfortunately, Nvidia never confirmed if the report was true or false. However, if accurate, it makes sense why Nvidia would be holding out this long. We don't know how serious these issues are, but there is nothing unusual about a product glitch or bug delaying a production launch by a month or two.

All we know about the RTX 3090 Ti officially is that it will pack more CUDA cores than the standard RTX 3090 and feature a fully enabled GA102 die. But, based on earlier rumors, the 3090 Ti could pack a memory upgrade on top of the additional CUDA cores.

Based on these reports, the RTX 3090 Ti could feature upgraded 21 GBps Micron GDDR6X, giving the new GPU a 9% increase in memory bandwidth over the 3090. This isn't a huge deal, but it will allow Nvidia's RTX 3090 Ti to be the first GeForce card to exceed 1 TBps in memory bandwidth.

Another benefit of the new modules will be doubling capacity from 1GB to 2GB. The RTX 3090 Ti will still carry 24GB of VRAM, but the improved capacity means Nvidia no longer needs to pack memory chips on both the top and bottom of the PCB. This decision would give 3090 Ti cards a simpler PCB design and better memory cooling.