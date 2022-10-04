Nvidia Stops All Activity in Russia, Shutting Offices

Nvidia has announced that it will close its remaining offices in Russia. The move comes six months after the firm decided to cease product shipments to the country. No precise reasoning about the timing of this decision was divulged, but the Wall Street Journal reports that Nvidia signaled this significant move was precipitated by recent events related to Ukraine.

Since March, Nvidia’s presence in Russia has been quite limited. According to the WSJ report, Russia-based employees will be given the opportunity to continue their work for the green team in another country.

The complete withdrawal of Nvidia from Russian business could potentially mean forgoing participation in a market that traditionally contributed about 2% to the firm’s revenues.

What price a grey market GeForce RTX 4090 in Russia? (Image credit: Nvidia)

Tom’s Hardware has previously reported on other big PC tech companies withdrawing sales and other business activities from Russia since the conflict began. AMD, Intel, Microsoft, HP, IBM, Asus and others have all withdrawn from Russia by various degrees since March. Russia is also having a hard time finding willing chip foundries to supply desirable semiconductor components to power its war machines.



Recently, Russia has been escalating its tactics in its invasion of Ukraine, with the country mobilizing in an attempt to call about 300,000 men to its armed forces. The country has also annexed four regions in Ukraine, though it doesn't actually control any of them in full.