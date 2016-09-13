Trending

RGB All The Things With NZXT's Aer RGB Fans

NZXT's new fans come with highly customizable RGB lighting.

There was a time not too long ago when we’d be stoked if our system had some lighting in it, but these days some form of lighting seems to be all but standard on virtually all devices, from peripherals to case fans. As such, NZXT’s new Aer fans come with RGB lighting and a multitude of customization options.

For now, the Aer fans will come only in 120mm and 140mm sizes, and with only one fan blade structure. NZXT optimized them for air flow in unrestricted applications. You will be able to mount them on radiators, although pressure-optimized fans will yield better results.

You’ll be able to control the lighting on the fans through NZXT’s CAM software, and each HUE+ channel supports up to five fans. Preset lighting effects include fixed mode, breathing, fading, marquee, covering marquee, pulse, spectrum wave, alternating colors, candle light, and wings. You’ll also be able to customize some of the lighting effects, or base the lighting off the GPU and CPU temperatures, fan speed, and audio.

The fans can spin at speeds between 500 and 1,500RPM with PWM control, and with a Fluid Dynamic Bearing they have an expected lifetime of 60,000 hours. 

The Aer RGB 120mm models will cost $29.99 by themselves, whereas the 140mm model will cost $34.99. You’ll be able to buy starter packs that contain two fans and a HUE+ controller for $79.99 and $89.99, respectively, or for those same prices purchase packs with three Aer RGB fans. Availability is slated for late October.

Aer RGB 120mmAer RGB 140mm
Speed500 – 1500RPM500 – 1500RPM
Airflow20 – 61.4CFM23.9 – 71.6CFM
Air Pressure0.15 – 1.36mm0.20 – 1.81mm
Noise Level22 – 31dBA22 – 33dBA
21 Comments Comment from the forums
  • neieus 13 September 2016 14:21
    Must have more LEDs!!!! I already have the Hue+ and if I were to add these my desktop would turn into a stationary disco cube lol
  • neieus 13 September 2016 14:22
    It's that or i'm going to have a seizure from the flashing lights....
  • thundervore 13 September 2016 15:06
    Seems like they took the design from Thermaltake and make the ring glow instead of the blades. Now if these would only connect to the motherboards RBG header so we can get rid of these extra addons like Hue+ and Comander mini.

    Well at least its better that the crap Corsair put out that is not even RGB because they only do 7 colours, cannot turn off the LEDs, cannot software control them with corsair link, and only available in 120mm.
  • JakeWearingKhakis 13 September 2016 15:13
    At least in the picture they look unique? IDK I'm really trying here.
  • Caanis Lupus 13 September 2016 15:34
    Has the CAM software been improved? Haven't ran it since November.
    Reply
  • tiagoluz8 13 September 2016 16:09
    18590407 said:
    Has the CAM software been improved? Haven't ran it since November.

    I don't know about the Hue+, but with my GRID+ V2 it works fine. I use it as my primary monitoring and fan controlling software and I have no problems at all.
  • dstarr3 13 September 2016 16:21
    And the 12-year-olds rejoice.
  • dj1001 13 September 2016 18:29
    No high pressure option? I have found that in almost every case a high pressure fan is better. The airflow fans may perform better in open air but that is never the usage scenario in a case. You will always have dust filters and fan grills to move the air through. In every real world application I've encountered, a static pressure optimized fan performed head and shoulders above an air flow fan.

    Ps. the best fans on the market right now IMO are the fractal venturi HP. 120mm and 140mm they are great fans for a competitive high end fan price.
  • g-unit1111 13 September 2016 19:14
    Anyone else starting to feel like there's RGB overkill? I got it with keyboards and mice, but then motherboards and fans, and RAM and SSDs, and custom case lighting. There's even an RGB power supply. Seriously?
    Reply
  • Design1stcode2nd 13 September 2016 19:16
    The hue + costs $60 so you are getting two fans for $10/ea? Seems like the better deal regardless.
