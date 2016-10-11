Trending

Oculus Disables Galaxy Note 7 Gear VR Compatibility So It Can’t Blow Up In Your Face

Samsung’s recall of the Galaxy Note 7 smartphone due to the risk of explosion prompted Oculus to disable Gear VR compatibility to ensure the safety of its customers.

Samsung has a mess to clean up, and Oculus doesn’t want to be involved in it. In recent weeks, multiple reports of Note 7 devices exploding and causing fires surfaced. Samsung reacted by exchanging some of the earlier devices, but amidst further reports of exploding Note7s from the newest shipments, Samsung ultimately halted sales and issued a full recall.

“Samsung is working with the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) to investigate the recently reported cases involving the Galaxy Note7. While the investigation is taking place, Samsung is asking all carrier and retail partners here and around the globe to stop sales and exchanges of the Galaxy Note7. Since the affected devices can overheat and pose a safety risk, we are asking consumers with an original Galaxy Note7 or a replacement Galaxy Note7 to power it down and contact the carrier or retail outlet where you purchased your Galaxy Note7. If you bought your Galaxy Note7 from Samsung.com or have questions, you should contact us at 1-844-365-6197 and we can help you. Galaxy Note7 Owners need to do one of the following:Exchange your current Galaxy Note7 for a Galaxy S7 or Galaxy S7 edge and replacement of any Galaxy Note7 specific accessories with a refund of the price difference between devices; orContact your point of purchase to obtain a full refund.Customers who exchange a Note7 device will also receive a $25 gift card, in-store credit, in-store accessory credit or bill credit from select carrier retail outlets.”

Samsung said that customers “need” to return their Note 7 devices and exchange them for another model or a full refund. Following the recall announcement, Oculus disabled Gear VR functionality for the Note 7. Oculus didn’t expressly state that it disabled the function for safety reasons rather than liability reasons, but we’d like to think that the company’s motives are more altruistic than self-serving. Either way, preventing harm is the right call for everyone involved.

A blow like this could slow down mobile VR adoption. Oculus and Samsung released an updated Gear VR designed specifically to accommodate the Note 7. With Samsung pulling the Note 7 devices back from customers, we have to image a significant number of new Gear VR kits will end up back in their boxes and collecting dust. Of course, letting your Gear VR collect dust is a better option than risking an explosion inches from your eyes.

  grimzkunk 11 October 2016
    I'm now questionning myself if I should continu using my GearVR with my Galaxy S6 since it does overheat after 30min of utilization.

    Maybe we should just not put any heated lithium-ion battery in front of our eyes...?
  Jeff Fx 11 October 2016
    18714976 said:
    I'm now questionning myself if I should continu using my GearVR with my Galaxy S6 since it does overheat after 30min of utilization.

    Maybe we should just not put any heated lithium-ion battery in front of our eyes...?

    There's no reason to panic. These phones shut down when they overheat. You shouldn't intentionally overheat your phone like that, but it's not going to make the battery explode. Sit under a ceiling fan, or at least point a portable fan at your head when you use Gear VR with a phone that overheats because it can't really handle VR.
  lucas_7_94 11 October 2016
    I never owned any S* series from Samsung, but from the beginning, i'm not 'fan' of putting a cellphone in front of your eyes. Mainly for the battery, it just can fail an explode in your face. They should developed a custom conector or something similar to connect there the GearVR, just my oppinion.
  cptnjarhead 11 October 2016
    My s7 edge runs GVR perfectly, does not overheat. Best phone i have had, and i thought i would never like another phone more than my Trusty LG G2.
  jaber2 11 October 2016
    But Note7S will be compatible
  ssdpro 11 October 2016
    I am not sure why people want to take a chance on a product 3 inches from their eyes. "Mine doesn't overheat, I swear." "It doesn't damage your eyes, they tested the technology for 10 years and monitored effects." Uh, you have way too much confidence in the people that make this stuff. Shoe strings and glue people, it's barely holding together.

    Come on people, you look like a fool with that on your head anyway.
  Coltrix4996 11 October 2016
    it pissed me off last night when i went to use my note 7 with the VR, i never charge my note 7 over 50 percent just in case till i get the time to get it replaced..... i reached out to samsung told them i have 2 original note 7s and bought the 100 dollar gear vr they said were sending you to explosion proof boxes send your phones in as soon as we receive them give us 2 weeks and we will send you a check of 1000 per phone so we will see how this goes.....am i wrong to say i would rather use a flip phone then to go back to apple??
  samopa 16 October 2016
    Has people already forgotten that apple also had a load of cases of battery explodes on their iPhone ? After that case, I swear to my self to never bought their iPhone ever again.
