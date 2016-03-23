Gunfire Games Releases Official Trailer For Oculus Rift Exclusive 'Chronos'

Independent developer Gunfire Games has released the official launch trailer for the upcoming Oculus Rift exclusive Chronos.

Chronos is set in a post-apocalyptic world and chronicles a young hero’s lifelong quest to save their homeland from “a great evil.” Players must explore an ancient labyrinth to unlock “the secrets necessary to restore life and peace to their home.” Each time the player dies, their character ages a year, adding an additional layer of complexity and challenge to this atmospheric RPG.

The official launch trailer introduces players to the world of Chronos as well as some of the game’s mechanics and puzzles. Much of Gunfire Games' staff previously worked on the Darksiders series, so gamers have high hopes for this launch day title. We appreciated the game’s fixed camera setup, and the vast scale of its levels in our previous hands-on.

Chronos is a third-person action RPG and Oculus Rift Exclusive. The game is set to launch alongside the hardware March 28.

