Panasonic 4K 20-inch Slate Arriving January Priced at $8K

How big is too big for a tablet? Or should the question be, "How expensive is too expensive?" because Panasonic's latest offering is both huge and expensive. Then again, we never would have imagined that a 20-inch tablet would be cheap. Panasonic announced that its 20-inch 4K resolution tablet will go on sale in the United States priced at $6,000.

We first spotted the device at CES 2013, way back in January, and at the time, we were told it was a prototype. However, it looks like Panasonic is gearing up to launch this behemoth, which it's now calling the Toughbook 4K. Engadget points to Panasonic's website which now carries a full spec sheet and splash page for the Toughpad 4K. The Windows 8.1 tablet is based on a Core i5-3437 CPU and Nvidia GeForce GT 745M graphics. It packs 2 GB of dedicated VRAM, 8 GB of RAM, a 256 GB SSD WiFi, Bluetooth, USB 3.0, and support for SDXC. Of course, the biggest and most notable feature the Toughpad 4K has is the 20-inch 3840 x 2560 LCD with LED backlighting.

These specs line up pretty well with the spec sheet we were given at CES (the CPU is a Core i5-3437 as opposed to a Core i5-3427U). There's also double the RAM and double the storage now (the CES prototype had 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of SSD storage).

No word on a precise release date other than January, but we'll keep you posted.

