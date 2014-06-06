Fouth Gen PCIe Sees Bandwidth Double

PCI has been the de facto standard for PC expansion slots and now we have the first details about the fourth generation of the PCI express spec. PCIe 4.0 will have a base speed of 16 Gbps per data link. Graphics cards, which are typically among the most data-hungry components in a machine, can use up to 16 of these links for a total throughput of 64 GB/s vs. today's maximum of 32.
Right now, there are several companies all vying for the chance to draft the new standard. Hardware manufacturers try to agree on one specific plan for these updates to help streamline the experience for end users. And with more devices needing greater speeds to take full advantage of their potential, this is a welcome update.
It's also expected to cut costs, as odd as that sounds. In the same way that shifting to a smaller manufacturing process for CPUs and GPUs can help cut costs by reducing component waste and helping systems run more efficiently, moving to a quicker expansion slot speed means manufacturers can use fewer data links or assign more tasks to each one, cutting down the total cost dramatically.
PCIe 4.0 could be even more valuable in the mobile space, where size, cost and efficiency are even greater concerns. With M-PCIe, manufacturers are beginning to adapt to the shifting landscape of computing. Mobile devices can take advantage of a second interlink called M-Phy, which can help enhance the performance of video cameras and communications chips in tablets and smartphones.
No matter how you slice it, PCIe's fourth generation is an exciting and welcome boost to current tech. Here's hoping we'll see that standard surface sooner, rather than later.
It would be nice if PCI-e would become mainstream for SSD not just relatively expensive cards for enthusiasts. As SATA III seems to be a hindrance as the SATA spec isn't keeping pace. While Apple is the only one I see taking advantage of PCI-e for SSD in mainstream computers getting about 1 GBPS. Heck they're the only ones that seem to be interested in switching their lines to any type of SSD.
Note: to get 64GB/s out of PCIe4, you need to simultaneously receive and transmit 32GB/s each way.
no! but if this is faster and *cheaper* why not throw it out there
Within the next few years we will see dual GPU setups that will be capable of saturating the PCIe 16 slot, and the way these standards work it needs to get ratified now if we want to see it in the next 2-3 years.
Outside of graphics there is a bit of a PCIe shortage coming up. Right now PCIe is used mostly for expansion cards... but in the near future we are going to start seeing more use of things like Lightpeak (seriously, Thunderbolt is a horrible name, can't we have the old name back?), M.2, M-PCIe, and SATA Express, all of which will need PCIe lanes. So the real question is, do we pay more for our processors and chipsets where the PCIe lanes are hosted? Or do we assign fewer lanes to each device so that we can dedicate lanes to these new IO?
Outside of the ridiculous high-end GPU space, we could be just fine with moving to a PCIe8 v4 standard for GPUs, freeing up 8 lanes each capable of 2GB/p of throughput each. That could be 4 SSDs, and a thunderbolt port right there. And for those few crazy people with far too much money that demand 4GPU setups, you can always get higher end enthusiast or workstation boards that have more lanes available.
So by the year 2020 all this should be out. Better start saving up money now lol.