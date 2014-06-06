Trending

Fouth Gen PCIe Sees Bandwidth Double

By Hardware 

This week we got the first details about the fourth generation of the PCI express spec. PCIe 4.0 will have a base speed of 16 Gbps per data link.

PCI has been the de facto standard for PC expansion slots and now we have the first details about the fourth generation of the PCI express spec. PCIe 4.0 will have a base speed of 16 Gbps per data link. Graphics cards, which are typically among the most data-hungry components in a machine, can use up to 16 of these links for a total throughput of 64 GB/s vs. today's maximum of 32.

Right now, there are several companies all vying for the chance to draft the new standard. Hardware manufacturers try to agree on one specific plan for these updates to help streamline the experience for end users. And with more devices needing greater speeds to take full advantage of their potential, this is a welcome update.

It's also expected to cut costs, as odd as that sounds. In the same way that shifting to a smaller manufacturing process for CPUs and GPUs can help cut costs by reducing component waste and helping systems run more efficiently, moving to a quicker expansion slot speed means manufacturers can use fewer data links or assign more tasks to each one, cutting down the total cost dramatically.

PCIe 4.0 could be even more valuable in the mobile space, where size, cost and efficiency are even greater concerns. With M-PCIe, manufacturers are beginning to adapt to the shifting landscape of computing. Mobile devices can take advantage of a second interlink called M-Phy, which can help enhance the performance of video cameras and communications chips in tablets and smartphones.

No matter how you slice it, PCIe's fourth generation is an exciting and welcome boost to current tech. Here's hoping we'll see that standard surface sooner, rather than later.

  • djtronika 06 June 2014 20:11
    Fouth. I can't read any further.
  • velocityg4 06 June 2014 20:14
    Does anything out there even come close to saturating PCI-e 3.0 x16? All I can think of would be the enterprise segment with massive RAID arrays, SSD RAID, fiber optic networking and cluster computing.

    It would be nice if PCI-e would become mainstream for SSD not just relatively expensive cards for enthusiasts. As SATA III seems to be a hindrance as the SATA spec isn't keeping pace. While Apple is the only one I see taking advantage of PCI-e for SSD in mainstream computers getting about 1 GBPS. Heck they're the only ones that seem to be interested in switching their lines to any type of SSD.
  • InvalidError 06 June 2014 20:31
    64GB/s is more than twice the amount of system memory bandwidth in most PCs today. At this point, it would almost start to make sense to start using GPU memory as system memory for things that depend heavily on bandwidth instead of low latency.

    Note: to get 64GB/s out of PCIe4, you need to simultaneously receive and transmit 32GB/s each way.
  • josejones 06 June 2014 20:51
    When will PCIe 4.0 be out? In time for Windows 9 and Intel's SkyLake CPU?
  • neon neophyte 06 June 2014 20:54
    Does anything out there even come close to saturating PCI-e 3.0 x16?

    no! but if this is faster and *cheaper* why not throw it out there
  • CaedenV 06 June 2014 21:02
    Does anything out there even come close to saturating PCI-e 3.0 x16? All I can think of would be the enterprise segment with massive RAID arrays, SSD RAID, fiber optic networking and cluster computing.

    It would be nice if PCI-e would become mainstream for SSD not just relatively expensive cards for enthusiasts. As SATA III seems to be a hindrance as the SATA spec isn't keeping pace. While Apple is the only one I see taking advantage of PCI-e for SSD in mainstream computers getting about 1 GBPS. Heck they're the only ones that seem to be interested in switching their lines to any type of SSD.
    Yes and no.
    Within the next few years we will see dual GPU setups that will be capable of saturating the PCIe 16 slot, and the way these standards work it needs to get ratified now if we want to see it in the next 2-3 years.

    Outside of graphics there is a bit of a PCIe shortage coming up. Right now PCIe is used mostly for expansion cards... but in the near future we are going to start seeing more use of things like Lightpeak (seriously, Thunderbolt is a horrible name, can't we have the old name back?), M.2, M-PCIe, and SATA Express, all of which will need PCIe lanes. So the real question is, do we pay more for our processors and chipsets where the PCIe lanes are hosted? Or do we assign fewer lanes to each device so that we can dedicate lanes to these new IO?
    Outside of the ridiculous high-end GPU space, we could be just fine with moving to a PCIe8 v4 standard for GPUs, freeing up 8 lanes each capable of 2GB/p of throughput each. That could be 4 SSDs, and a thunderbolt port right there. And for those few crazy people with far too much money that demand 4GPU setups, you can always get higher end enthusiast or workstation boards that have more lanes available.

  • neon neophyte 06 June 2014 21:03
    i dont think even pci-e 2.0 x16 is saturated yet
  • thundervore 06 June 2014 21:20
    Nice, PCIe4 and DDR 4 are making way. All that s left is USB4 and then i can upgrade my Z77 system.

    So by the year 2020 all this should be out. Better start saving up money now lol.
  • Puiucs 06 June 2014 22:37
    Nice, PCIe4 and DDR 4 are making way. All that s left is USB4 and then i can upgrade my Z77 system.

    So by the year 2020 all this should be out. Better start saving up money now lol.
    you will get USB 3.1 soon (double data rates). we should get mainstream USB 3.1 and DDR4 by next year. i expect PCI-e 4 in 2016.
  • JOSHSKORN 06 June 2014 22:56
    Nice, PCIe4 and DDR 4 are making way. All that s left is USB4 and then i can upgrade my Z77 system.

    So by the year 2020 all this should be out. Better start saving up money now lol.
    you will get USB 3.1 soon (double data rates). we should get mainstream USB 3.1 and DDR4 by next year. i expect PCI-e 4 in 2016.
    It looks like PCI-e 4.0 will be supported in Skylake E/EX/EP series. I imagine what comes after that will be supported as well in mainstream processors. So, PCI-e 4.0 toward the end of 2015 and it'll become mainstream in 2016, I'm guessing. Of course, it might be closer to 2020 before we even need it. Who knows. There will obviously be something better out, then. You can't win.
