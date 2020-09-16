Sony Announces PlayStation 5 Price and Release Date

Sony revealed pricing and release date information for the PlayStation 5 during an online broadcast. It will cost $399.99 for the digital edition and $499.99 for the version with a disc drive. It will release on November 12 in the U.S., Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand and South Korea, followed by the rest of the globe on November 19.



During the stream, Sony also showed footage and trailers from Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Call of Duty: Black Ops - Cold War, Demon's Souls, Oddworld: Soulstorm, Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition and Final Fantasy XVI, among others.

(Image credit: Sony)



Sony also revealed the PlayStation Plus Collection, a library of PlayStation 4 games that will be available for immediate download and play on PS5.



Microsoft will release two consoles, the $299 Xbox Series S and $499 Xbox Series X, on November 10. Sony's PS5 is more aligned with the latter, which aims at 4K gaming, while the Series S is aiming for 1440p.



Sony also announced on Twitter that pre-orders will begin at some retailers are early as Thursday, September 17.