PNY Technologies Announces Anarchy, Anarchy X Performance Memory Modules

PNY is making a move into the performance memory market with its new line of Anarchy and Anarchy X DDR3 and DDR4 modules, which are targeted at gamers. PNY's new DDR3 modules are available with frequencies as high as 2400 MHz, and DDR4 modules running at 2800 MHz are also offered.
PNY launched two distinct lines of memory within the Anarchy brand. The standard Anarchy modules come equipped with XLR8 heat spreaders offered in both blue and red. These modules are available in various frequencies for both DDR3 and DDR4.
The Anarchy X brand is reserved for the highest-clocked memory modules. PNY is offering DDR4 operating at 2800 MHz and DDR3 operating as high as 2400 MHz under this branding. The Anarchy X heat spreaders are somewhat more aggressive than the standard Anarchy memory and are also available in blue or red.
DDR3
|Anarchy PC3-12800
|Anarchy PC3-12800
|Anarchy PC3-14900
|Anarchy PC3-17000
|Anarchy PC3-19200
|Anarchy PC3-19200
|DDR3
|DDR3
|DDR3
|DDR3
|DDR3
|DDR3
|8 GB (2x4 GB)
|16 GB (2x8 GB)
|8 GB (2x4 GB)
|8 GB (2x4 GB)
|8 GB (2x4 GB)
|16 GB (2x8 GB)
|Dual Channel
|Dual Channel
|Dual Channel
|Dual Channel
|Dual Channel
|Dual Channel
|1600 MHz
|1600 MHz
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|2400 MHz
|2400 MHz
|CL9-9-9-27
|CL9-9-9-27
|CL10-11-11-28
|CL10-12-12-31
|CL11-13-13-31
|CL11-13-13-31
|1.5V
|1.5V
|1.5V
|1.5V
|1.65V
|1.65V
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|1600 MHz 1333 MHz
|1600 MHz 1333 MHz
|1866 MHz1600 MHz1333 MHz
|2133 MHz1899 MHz1600 MHz
|2400 MHz2133 MHz1866 MHz
|2400 MHz2133 MHz1866 MHz
|10 Years
|10 Years
|10 Years
|10 Years
|10 Years
|10 Years
DDR4
|Anarchy PC4-17000
|Anarchy PC4-19200
|Anarchy PC4-19200
|Anarchy PC4-19200
|Anarchy X PC4-21300
|Anarchy X PC4-22400
|DDR4
|DDR4
|DDR4
|DDR4
|DDR4
|DDR4
|8 GB (2x4 GB)
|8 GB (2x4 GB)
|16 GB (2x8 GB)
|16 GB (4x4 GB)
|16 GB (4x4 GB)
|16 GB (4x4 GB)
|Dual Channel
|Dual Channel
|Dual Channel
|Quad Channel
|Quad Channel
|Quad Channel
|2133 MHz
|2400 MHz
|2400 MHz
|2400 MHz
|2666 MHz
|2800 MHz
|CL15-15-15
|CL15-15-15
|CL15-15-15
|CL15-15-15
|CL15-15-15-35
|CL16-16-16-36
|1.2V
|1.2V
|1.2V
|1.2V
|1.2V
|1.2V
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|2133 MHz
|2400 MHz 2133 MHz
|2400 MHz2133 MHz
|2400 MHz 2133 MHz
|2666 MHz2400 MHz2133 MHz
|2800 MHz2666 MHz2400 MHz
|10 Years
|10 Years
|10 Years
|10 Years
|10 Years
|10 Years
PNY's Anarchy and Anarchy X DDR3 and DDR4 memory is available through the company website and various partner retailers.
Follow Kevin Carbotte @pumcypuhoy. Follow us on Facebook, Google+, RSS, Twitter and YouTube.
They used to be, but they eventually realized we won't be using DDR RAM forever, and it's difficult to replace. It's as long as the expected manufacturing window.
I do keep every tech receipt for everything I buy in a metal tin. Mind you, it fades over time, but I do have them.