PNY Technologies Announces Anarchy, Anarchy X Performance Memory Modules

PNY is making a move into the performance memory market with its new line of Anarchy and Anarchy X DDR3 and DDR4 modules, which are targeted at gamers. PNY's new DDR3 modules are available with frequencies as high as 2400 MHz, and DDR4 modules running at 2800 MHz are also offered.

PNY launched two distinct lines of memory within the Anarchy brand. The standard Anarchy modules come equipped with XLR8 heat spreaders offered in both blue and red. These modules are available in various frequencies for both DDR3 and DDR4.

The Anarchy X brand is reserved for the highest-clocked memory modules. PNY is offering DDR4 operating at 2800 MHz and DDR3 operating as high as 2400 MHz under this branding. The Anarchy X heat spreaders are somewhat more aggressive than the standard Anarchy memory and are also available in blue or red.

DDR3

Anarchy PC3-12800 Anarchy PC3-12800 Anarchy PC3-14900 Anarchy PC3-17000 Anarchy PC3-19200 Anarchy PC3-19200 DDR3 DDR3 DDR3 DDR3 DDR3 DDR3 8 GB (2x4 GB) 16 GB (2x8 GB) 8 GB (2x4 GB) 8 GB (2x4 GB) 8 GB (2x4 GB) 16 GB (2x8 GB) Dual Channel Dual Channel Dual Channel Dual Channel Dual Channel Dual Channel 1600 MHz 1600 MHz 1866 MHz 2133 MHz 2400 MHz 2400 MHz CL9-9-9-27 CL9-9-9-27 CL10-11-11-28 CL10-12-12-31 CL11-13-13-31 CL11-13-13-31 1.5V 1.5V 1.5V 1.5V 1.65V 1.65V Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes 1600 MHz 1333 MHz 1600 MHz 1333 MHz 1866 MHz1600 MHz1333 MHz 2133 MHz1899 MHz1600 MHz 2400 MHz2133 MHz1866 MHz 2400 MHz2133 MHz1866 MHz 10 Years 10 Years 10 Years 10 Years 10 Years 10 Years

DDR4

Anarchy PC4-17000 Anarchy PC4-19200 Anarchy PC4-19200 Anarchy PC4-19200 Anarchy X PC4-21300 Anarchy X PC4-22400 DDR4 DDR4 DDR4 DDR4 DDR4 DDR4 8 GB (2x4 GB) 8 GB (2x4 GB) 16 GB (2x8 GB) 16 GB (4x4 GB) 16 GB (4x4 GB) 16 GB (4x4 GB) Dual Channel Dual Channel Dual Channel Quad Channel Quad Channel Quad Channel 2133 MHz 2400 MHz 2400 MHz 2400 MHz 2666 MHz 2800 MHz CL15-15-15 CL15-15-15 CL15-15-15 CL15-15-15 CL15-15-15-35 CL16-16-16-36 1.2V 1.2V 1.2V 1.2V 1.2V 1.2V No No No No Yes Yes 2133 MHz 2400 MHz 2133 MHz 2400 MHz2133 MHz 2400 MHz 2133 MHz 2666 MHz2400 MHz2133 MHz 2800 MHz2666 MHz2400 MHz 10 Years 10 Years 10 Years 10 Years 10 Years 10 Years

PNY's Anarchy and Anarchy X DDR3 and DDR4 memory is available through the company website and various partner retailers.

Follow Kevin Carbotte @pumcypuhoy. Follow us on Facebook, Google+, RSS, Twitter and YouTube.