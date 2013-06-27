Tom's Guide: 20 Awesome Point and Click Desktop Games

Though we love a good FPS or RTS, there's nothing quite like the classic point-and-click adventure game. We love 'em, but sometimes we find ourselves a little short of inspiration when it comes to this genre. The Tom's Guide team has put together a list of its favorite 20. Check out '20 Awesome Point and Click Desktop Games' for the full roundup!

Point-and-click adventure games have a long and storied history in the canon of computer gaming, featuring classics such as LucasArts' Maniac Mansion and Monkey Island, to Sierra On-Line's various Quest games. It's not a dead genre though, as the Internet is wild with indie publishers releasing short and sweet adventures, loving riffs on genre classics, as well as downright weird, experimental titles that take genre conventions and turn them on their heads. If you're looking for a quirky, whimsical, or downright mysterious game that doesn't rely on your twitch reflexes, why not have a go at these point-and-click games for the weekend? 20 Awesome Point and Click Desktop Games

Follow Tom’s Guide on Twitter!