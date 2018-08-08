Night Owls Rejoice: Windows 10 Goes Dark With Preview Build 17733

Bright interfaces are fine in the middle of the day. When you use your PC at night, however, the glaring white used by many apps can be near-blinding (or at least it feels that way). That's why so many developers are incorporating dark modes into their apps and why Microsoft has worked to make Windows 10 a little more friendly to night owls. The company's work in that regard continued with the new Windows 10 Preview Build 17733.

Microsoft said Preview Build 17733, which became available today to Fast ring members of the Windows Insider Program, "marks the turning point where we’ve finished what we set out to do for this release" in terms of bringing a dark mode to File Explorer. Now it should be easier than ever to look through some important documents or cherished photos in the middle of the night without feeling like a Pulp Fiction character.

Preview Build 17733 also includes the usual assortment of improvements and bug fixes. Some of these changes are general, such as those covering the touch keyboard and high contrast settings, while others focus on Narrator, which reads text aloud. Combined with the release of the Xbox Adaptive Controller and work to standardize braille displays, Microsoft's focus on Narrator demonstrates its commitment to making Windows 10 more accessible.

The new build also includes some bugs of its own, naturally, and Microsoft said one affects developers in particular. Quoth the company:

"If you install any of the recent builds from the Fast ring and switch to the Slow ring – optional content such as enabling developer mode will fail. You will have to remain in the Fast ring to add/install/enable optional content. This is because optional content will only install on builds approved for specific rings."

Barring that, if you want to get a preview of what the next major Windows 10 update has to offer and you're a Fast ring member of the Windows Insider Program, you can install Preview Build 17733 now. Hopefully your eyes smile at the opportunity to gaze at File Explorer in the dark.