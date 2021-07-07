Microsoft Patches A Major Exploit From Windows' Printer Service

Yesterday, Microsoft patched a major vulnerability within multiple Windows versions known as the “PrintNightmare” exploit, allowing attackers to execute malicious code remotely through the Windows Print Spooler service. The update patching this vulnerability is called KB5004945 and should be installed as soon as possible if your Windows 10 PC or device is connected to a printer.
More specifically, this vulnerability can run code with system privileges, effectively giving the attacker full system access to your PC. Including deleting files, installing apps, and creating accounts with full user rights.
The vulnerability affects not only Windows 10, but also Windows 8.1, Windows Server 2012, Windows Server 2019 and even Windows 7. In fact, Microsoft is even going to provide a patch for Windows 7, thought that OS is now out of support.
To get KB5004945, all you need to do is check for Windows Updates and you should receive the cumulative patch immediately. If you need to download the patch manually, you can download it from the Microsoft Update Catalog.
Because considering there are public implementations to exploit this vulnerability, the longer you go without updating the more at risk you put your company at.
At the moment no idea. Spent all of Wednesday with the head of our IT department trying stuff on one of the affected computers, and one of our other guys contacted Microsoft and they said they are aware of the issue with Type 3 printers like the Zebra and to just uninstall the update and pause updates. After 7 hours, my boss told me he gave up and to just uninstall the update and we'll wait and see.
These printers are local printers, luckily, but the systems themselves are connected to the internet. there's a reddit page where someone posted that Zebra is aware of the issue, but nothing else yet. sysadmin/comments/oflbnyView: https://www.reddit.com/r/sysadmin/comments/oflbny/windows_printnightmare_update_kb5004945_is/
"The July 6 Windows “KB5004945” update is affecting multiple printer brands and impacting our call center wait times. Microsoft plans to release an update in the next 1–2 business days. Please click here for more information on how to address this issue."
https://supportcommunity.zebra.com/s/article/000021051?language=en_US&tactic_type=STO&tactic_detail=OT_July+Windows+Update_TW_NA_None
Microsoft's resolution is Known Issue Rollback, but my boss says its not for KB5004945, despite Microsoft listing KB5004945.
Don't forget to Unpause the updates when this is fixed.
