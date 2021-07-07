Microsoft Patches A Major Exploit From Windows' Printer Service

Yesterday, Microsoft patched a major vulnerability within multiple Windows versions known as the “PrintNightmare” exploit, allowing attackers to execute malicious code remotely through the Windows Print Spooler service. The update patching this vulnerability is called KB5004945 and should be installed as soon as possible if your Windows 10 PC or device is connected to a printer.

More specifically, this vulnerability can run code with system privileges, effectively giving the attacker full system access to your PC. Including deleting files, installing apps, and creating accounts with full user rights.

The vulnerability affects not only Windows 10, but also Windows 8.1, Windows Server 2012, Windows Server 2019 and even Windows 7. In fact, Microsoft is even going to provide a patch for Windows 7, thought that OS is now out of support.

To get KB5004945, all you need to do is check for Windows Updates and you should receive the cumulative patch immediately. If you need to download the patch manually, you can download it from the Microsoft Update Catalog.