Valve Enables Experimental Nvidia DLSS Support For DirectX 12 in Proton

Valve, the company behind the highly-anticipated Steam Deck handheld console , has posted an update (via Phoronix ) for both the standard and experimental Proton compatibility layers that allow Windows games to run on Linux. The experimental version supports Nvidia Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) in DirectX 12 games, while the regular version broadens the support for many more additional titles.

Valve's Steam Deck console runs Arch Linux and uses the Proton compatibility layer to translate Windows-specific API calls to Linux API calls, thus allowing Windows games to work in Linux. This latest experimental update will benefit Linux gamers in general, but this will also benefit the Steam Deck tremendously.

Valve also pushed changes to the Proton Experimental branch that supports Nvidia's DLSS technology in DirectX 12 games. Previously, Valve only used the DLSS function in games that ran on the Vulkan API. However, Valve's experimental support now allows DirectX 12 games to run DLSS without a problem, and it will arrive in the stable Proton branch after further testing.

To get this to run, you’ll need to compile the latest version of the Proton Experimental branch, install the latest Nvidia drivers, and set the "PROTON_ENABLE_NVAPI=1" environment variable.

Valve updated the DXVK part of Proton’s stable branch to version 1.9.2. Game support has also expanded to additional titles like Life is Strange: True Colors, Quake Champions and eFootball 2022, to name a few.

All of this work hints at better Proton compatibility and a smooth user experience when Valve starts shipping its Steam Deck gaming console to the masses in December. Updated Proton software will allow both the Steam Deck and Steam on Linux to support many more games.