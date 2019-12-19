Puma Walks Into the Gaming Market With a Pair of Gamer Socks

(Image credit: Puma)

It seems that Puma believes that the right socks will help you improve your gaming skills. The sports brand has launched what it's calling Active Gaming Footwear socks on its UK and Australia sites. I'm not quite sure what to make of this, besides Puma digging for a way to get a piece of the gaming pie.

Oh wait, I know: it's so that you can run to the kitchen or lavatory as fast as possible whilst minimizing downtime from your game.

Here's what Puma's product page says about this strange product walking into the gaming arena.

"Created with console gamers in mind, the gaming sock is the first edition Active Gaming Footwear," it says. "Designed for indoor and in-arena use, it delivers seamless comfort, support and grip so gamers can adapt to different active gaming modes and game their best."

(Image credit: Puma)

The socks supposedly feature three "active gaming modes":

Medial wrap-up grip in Seek mode

Lateral wrap-up support in Attack mode

Heel wrap-up stability in Cruise and Defense modes

I don't doubt that these are comfortable. They seem to be made of breathable fabric at the top, an inner sole with dual-density foam and a rubber outer sole for extra grip.

UK pricing is set at £80.00, though that includes 20% VAT. Converting that to USD turns it into about $86, excluding taxes.

But the real question is whether these gaming socks will make it to the U.S., and do we really care?