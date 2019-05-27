Quake II RTX Will Be Free, Release June 6

Jeff Fisher shows off Quake II RTX

Nvidia announces its Quake II RTX, a ray-traced and enhanced re-release of the original, available for free on June 6.



The news was delivered by Nvidia's senior vice president, Jeff Fisher, at the company's press conference at Computex 2019 in Taipei.



The game will feature a total of 3 single player levels, and owners of the original, will also get the full game and multiplayer access as well. Quake II RTX will be downloadable both from Steam and directly from Nvidia's website. The RTX title is being released in partnership with Bethesda.



The company also disclosed a bundle available with RTX graphics cards and Wolfenstein: Youngblood, along with a new trailer for Sword and Fairy 7.