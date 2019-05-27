Quake II RTX Will Be Free, Release June 6

Jeff Fisher shows off Quake II RTXJeff Fisher shows off Quake II RTX

Nvidia announces its Quake II RTX, a ray-traced and enhanced re-release of the original, available for free on June 6.


The news was delivered by Nvidia's senior vice president, Jeff Fisher, at the company's press conference at Computex 2019 in Taipei.

The game will feature a total of 3 single player levels, and owners of the original, will also get the full game and multiplayer access as well. Quake II RTX will be downloadable both from Steam and directly from Nvidia's website. The RTX title is being released in partnership with Bethesda.

The company also disclosed a bundle available with RTX graphics cards and Wolfenstein: Youngblood, along with a new trailer for Sword and Fairy 7.

Andrew E. Freedman

Andrew E. Freedman is an editor at Tom's Hardware focusing on laptops, desktops and gaming as well as keeping up with the latest news. He holds a M.S. in Journalism (Digital Media) from Columbia University. A lover of all things gaming and tech, his previous work has shown up in Kotaku, PCMag, Complex, Tom's Guide and Laptop Mag among others.

  • nitrium
    Will this look more or less identical to the original or waaaaay betterer? If not, is there any point to this?
  • JQB45
    I've seen demo's of the development, it looks quite a bit better. Maybe a little to shinny but for free and as far as games go a smallish download I'd get it if I had an RTX capable card.
  • TerryLaze
    Quote:
    I'd get it if I had an RTX capable card.

    Ha your weakness disgusts me...
    I'm gonna get it for my 1050ti and laugh at it as it will play it at some 5FPS or something.
