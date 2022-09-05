Raptor Lake iGPU Catches Up To AMD Vega 10 In OpenGL Benchmark

A benchmark result has surfaced, providing insight into the integrated graphics performance of Intel’s 13th Generation Raptor Lake processors. Twitter’s Benchleaks (opens in new tab) spotted a Geekbench OpenCL test result (opens in new tab) which appears to have been precipitated by a passing HP desktop PC packing an Intel Core i9-13900. The hardware sleuth compared the 9,498 score against an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070, noting that it was about 93% slower in Geekbench’s range of OpenCL tests.

The online result browser provides an outline sketch of the HP system, primarily skewed towards the CPU portion of the processor. It suggests that the Core i9-13900 has 24C / 32T (as expected), a base clock of 2 GHz, and a max frequency of 5.3 GHz. Moreover, it reports the Raptor Lake chip has 36MB of L3 cache.

Moving along to the GPU specs revealed by Geekbench, there are very few, but the integrated graphics chip is said to feature 32 EUs and run at a maximum frequency of 1.65 GHz. In contrast, the Core i9-12900 uses Intel UHD Graphics 770. In that case, we note the number of EUs remains unchanged but the maximum frequency has improved by 100 MHz for Raptor Lake. Thus the iGPU in the Raptor Lake chip is clocked up to 6.5% faster than the Alder Lake chip.

(Image credit: Future)

With the 6.5% max GPU clock, one would expect better from the Raptor Lake iGPU. Its 2.6% improvement doesn’t quite align with its potential on paper. However, for an office productivity machine (this is an HP pre-built, remember), it will likely be adequate and isn’t a slouch compared to AMD Vega 10 or Nvidia MX350.

Of course, it pales in comparison with the likes of the GeForce RTX 3070. Furthermore, if you want some closer discrete desktop GPU references, we could say it is slightly overshadowed by oldies like the GeForce GTX 750 or Radeon RX 540 in Geekbench OpenCL. Lastly, you must add a pinch of salt to pre-launch benchmarks undertaken by unknown parties.

Raptor Lake Alder Lake UHD 770 AMD Radeon Vega 10 GeForce MX 350 GeForce RTX 3070 OpenCL score 9,498 9,253 9,635 13,546 135,064

Intel Raptor Lake CPUs should debut in the coming weeks, probably before October is over. Please check our all-we-know article regularly to keep up to date with everything we learn about Intel’s 13th Gen Core processors and 700-Series chipset motherboards.