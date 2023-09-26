Self-Balancing Raspberry Pi Robot Features Wheeled Legs

The masterminds over at Diablo-World have created a really cool Raspberry Pi -powered robot that’s too cool for us not to share. It looks awesome, performs well and comes with a hefty price tag of $3,899 (USD), but it’s currently available at the Direct Drive website for $2,899. This robot has two legs, but it doesn’t walk to get around. Rather, it relies on two wheels to both move and make adjustments for self-balancing.

The legs are articulated so the height can be adjusted on demand, with extra modes including standing and crawling. The are benefits to different heights, like the ability to carry heavier cargo loads when using the crawl mode, which can transport up to 176lb (80kg), according to the product page. The unit also comes with a 2.4 GHz wireless controller.

If you want to get a close-up look at this robot in action, your best bet is to check out the demonstration and review shared to YouTube by ETA Prime . There you can see it from unboxing to test drive as he’s had a chance to play with the robot for a couple of weeks—long enough to devise an impression.

The main board driving this robot is a Raspberry Pi 4. It operates a total of six M1502D direct-drive robot joints. It’s mobile thanks to its large-capacity battery, which is mounted alongside the rest of the hardware inside of a custom frame. The housing also features a cargo holding area on top.