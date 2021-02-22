This Raspberry Pi Video Jukebox Accepts Bitcoin

We've seen Raspberry Pi jukeboxes before, but this is the first Bitcoin-operated music video jukebox we've ever laid eyes on! It was created and shared earlier this week by a Reddit user who goes by Edwardianpug. It combines three of our favorite things: Pi, music and cryptocurrency (OK, maybe two) for an exciting end project that's sure to boost your wallet.

A Raspberry Pi is necessary to operate multiple functions in the project. It's responsible for managing both the Jukebox selection process as well as the BTC node.

It works like this: The system displays a QR code that can be scanned with a mobile device. This will take the user to a page that offers to send Bitcoin to Edwardianpug's wallet. Once the transaction is complete, the user can choose a music video to play.

The QR is displayed on a 2.7-inch Waveshare-brand ePaper screen. The software was written by Edwardianpug in Python.

You can read more about the project in the original thread on Reddit. Be sure to explore our list of Best Raspberry Pi Projects for more impressive creations from the maker community.