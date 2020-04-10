DIY Raspberry Pi Brewery Makes Delicious Beer

If you enjoy cracking open a cold one, you might appreciate this Pi-powered brewery project . It was shared just this week on Reddit by a user known as Warshi7819. This isn't his first Raspberry Pi project--and it definitely shows.

Warshi7819 has been interested in home brewing beer for some time and only recently decided to upgrade his hardware with a Raspberry Pi 3 B+. The Pi uses two waterproof sensors placed inside of 60-liter kettles to monitor the batch temperature. It controls a 3200W heating element to maintain the temperature at an ideal level.

(Image credit: Warshi7819)

The Raspberry Pi is running a custom Python script on Raspbian created by Warshi7819 just for the project. It even has a custom UI. You can input the recipe details from mash-in, mash steps, boiling parameters, and any hop additions. The Pi uses the temperature sensors and a couple of SSR relays to both maintain the temperature and circulation in accordance with the recipe.