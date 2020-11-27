All-Copper Raspberry Pi Case Cools Your Board in Style

This all-copper Maker Block Raspberry Pi 4 case from DeSalvo Systems is hefty in more ways than one. It weighs 1.7 pounds (785g) and costs a heavy $249! That's enough to buy seven Raspberry Pi 4 (2GB) models. But this case is CNC machined from a single bar of C110 copper and looks simply stunning.

(Image credit: DeSalvo Systems)

Designed exclusively for the Raspberry Pi 4, this case is the ultimate in passive cooling performance. The solid copper case is machined using a CNC process from a single bar of copper with holes placed around the case to aid in airflow.

The CNC process is evident when we look inside the case and see the "waves" where the cutting tool slowly moves around removing layers of copper to match the internal form factor of the Raspberry Pi 4.

We see heatsinks for the System on Chip, RAM and PCIe (used for USB 3.0) chips which are part of the larger block, ensuring great thermal performance. DeSalvo Systems claim that the Pi reaches just over 50 Celsius when overclocked to 2100 MHz and tested using StressBerry.

As this is a Raspberry Pi case (see best Raspberry Pi cases) we need access to the ports and the GPIO and this case has unrestricted access to the ports, but GPIO access is via a cutout for a breakout cable. A finishing touch to the case is the Raspberry Pi logo, precisely cut into the top of the case.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: DeSalvo Systems) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: DeSalvo Systems)

This isn't a case for everyday use, granted, but for professional / mission critical projects involving the Raspberry Pi 4 the price and construction of this case could be pro.

If your budget won't stretch to this version, there is an aluminum model for $49 and while it won't be as efficient (60 Celsius at 2100 MHz) when cooling your Raspberry Pi 4, it will still look gorgeous and provide good overall cooling.