Raspberry Pi Pico GameBoy Cable Sniffer Emulates Pokémon Trading

This Raspberry Pi project , created by a maker known as Breadcodes over at Reddit, is guaranteed to bring out your inner Pokémon trainer. Using our favorite microcontroller, the Raspberry Pi Pico , Breadcodes is able to sniff data that would normally be transmitted from the original link port and manipulate that data for some cool hacking. With this setup, you can trade any pokémon you want over to an original cartridge.

In the post shared to Reddit , Breadcodes demonstrates the system in action. In the demo, we see a Game Boy Advance SP connected to a breadboard using the original link port. A Pico is also attached to the breadboard and is responsible for handling the emulation side of the project. The Game Boy Advance SP can interact with the Pico as if it were a second Game Boy, making it possible to trade pokémon using the original trade functions, in this case, on a real copy of Pokémon Yellow.

According to Breadcodes, the configuration relies on two logic-level shifters, as the Game Boy uses 5V while the Pico is a 3.3V module. The system is also able to print images to an original Game Boy Printer that's connected using a Game Boy color cable. This cable is a little easier to come across than the original link cable used with the original DMG Game Boy.

(Image credit: Breadcodes)

In addition to creating this setup, Breadcodes is also working on developing a desktop application that can work as a user interface. This interface will allow users to set images for printing and configure pokémon for trading. The desktop app is still a work in progress and at the moment is intended for regular Pico modules, rather than Pico Ws.