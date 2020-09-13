Raspberry Pi-Sized Iconikal Rockchip SBC Only $8 on Amazon

The Raspberry Pi has sparked few competitors, especially those with similar specs and form factor. But this deal on Amazon for an Iconikal Rockchip SBC not only stands up to the Raspberry Pi 3, but does so at less than 1/3 of the original price point. Not only do you get the SBC, but the offer also includes things like an LCD panel and a 16 GB microSD card.

This board is not as powerful as the current-gen Raspberry Pi 4. However, it does hold up as a worthy competitor to the Raspberry Pi 3 boards. The SBC uses an RK3328 64-bit CPU and comes with 1 GB of LPDDR3. According to CamelCamelCamel , the price for the package has yet to exceed $7.99.

The processor can reach speeds up to 1.5 GHz and has a total of four cores. It uses a Mali-450MP2 chip for graphics. Like the Raspberry Pi, it features a 40-pin GPIO header and has a similar form factor measuring in at 85mm x 56mm.

Unlike the Pi 3, there is no WiFi support, but you can easily correct this with an adapter or use the provided Ethernet port. There are two USB 2.0 ports and a USB 3.0 port. The board can support a microSD card up to 256 GB and uses a 5V/3A power adapter. Instead of connecting via USB, the power adapter has a dedicated jack.

This package is currently sold on Amazon under the brand name Iconikal. However, reviews on Amazon have advised buyers the package arrives with labeling from Recon Sentinal . The SBC depicted in the offer looks identical to the Rock64 board offered on the Pine64 website sold at a lower price under a new name.