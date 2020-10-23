The Raspberry Pi 4 Vulcan Driver Is Getting Closer

Eben Upton, Raspberry Pi creator and CEO of Raspberry Pi Trading, confirmed progress on the Vulkan driver for the Pi 4 in a blog post on the official Raspberry Pi website earlier this week.

According to the new announcement, the Raspberry Pi 4 Vulkan driver is officially part of the open-source collection of Mesa drivers. Mesa provides implementations of other APIs, like OpenGL, OpenGL ES and OpenCL.

As of late, the team has passed over 100,000 tests and completely implemented the full API for Vulkan 1.0, according to Upton's blog post. When we last reported an update on the Vulkan driver support in June , 70,000 tests had been passed and only part of the driver was implemented.

"Only a handful of CTS tests remain to be fixed," Upton wrote.

The new driver has undergone extensive testing using ports of the Quake series. As stated in the announcement, "deeper and more detailed testing is needed."