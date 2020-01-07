Razer Teases Blade Laptops with 300 Hz Displays

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Razer is being coy about its Blade gaming laptop lineup here at CES 2020. The company teased a bit of information but is also holding a bit back.

Here’s the one big thing we know. Both the Razer Blade 15 and Blade 17 will have options for 300 Hz displays (the ones we saw were also 1920 x 1080 panels). Additionally, they’ll use the latest 10th Gen Intel H-series CPUs.

They’ll also have Nvidia GPUs, but Razer wouldn’t name a model. Take that for what you will.

Whatever these laptops have inside, what we saw at CES looked just like last year’s Blade model, though we were told there may be some minor changes. Razer also had nothing to say about the 13-inch Blade, so we don’t know what it’s plans are there.

The new laptops are expected in the first half of 2020, so we shouldn’t have to wait too long for more information.