Razer Executives Mull Deal To Take Company Private

Razer, the maker of gaming hardware such as keyboards, microphones and mice, could be valued at up to $4.5 billion if plans by a consortium of the company’s executives to take the company private come to fruition, as reported by Reuters.

(Image credit: Razer)

The RGB-enthusiast company, founded in Singapore in 1998, has traded at an average of HK$2.1 for the past month, but a group led by Razor chairman Min-Liang Tan and a non-executive director, Kaling Lim, who between them own 60% of shares, are said to be offering almost double that.

The consortium believes the company behind some of the best gaming mice has been undervalued in Hong Kong, as more importance is placed on mainland Chinese companies. The source of the information, however, declined to be identified by Reuters.

According to Reuters, Razer has declined to comment, but in a regulatory filing on Tuesday cited its board as saying there was no certainty the takeover would even go ahead, that the HK$4 offer price was similarly undetermined, and that no decision had been made. Razor shares jumped 11.5% at the news.

The Zephyr mask manufacturer went public in 2017, and uses the stock code 1337 on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Razer moved into a new Singapore headquarters in October this year, and somewhat predictably, the building glows green.