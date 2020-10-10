Razer Seiren Mini Microphone Is Half a Pound, $50

Today, Razer released the Seiren Mini, its first small form factor budget external microphone. Meant to compete with other similar external microphones like the $49 Blue Snowball Ice, this is a simple-to-operate 6.4 inch tall condenser microphone that’s meant to make the type of audio quality you’d find on the best gaming microphones more affordable for entry-level streamers and home office use.

(Image credit: Razer)

The Razer Seiren Mini is plug-and-play out of the box with minimal controls. Differing from other mics in Razer’s Seiren lineup, like the Razer Seiren X , Razer Seiren Elite and Razer Seiren Emote , the Seiren Mini doesn’t take up much desk space. It comes in at just 6.4 x 3.5 inches and weighs 0.60 pounds. Meanwhile, the similarly small Blue Yeti Nano is 8.3 x 3.8 inches and weighs 1.39 pounds.

(Image credit: Razer)

Razer equipped the Seiren Mini with a supercardoid pickup pattern, which means it focuses on recording sound coming from directly in front of it, and strives for a flat audio curve to keep voice representation accurate. The Blue Snowball Ice, meanwhile, has a cardoid pickup pattern, which lets more side noise in but is less susceptible to interference from behind the microphone. Razer claims the Snowball Ice also has a more uneven audio curve, though this is something we’d have to test ourselves before making any declarations on it.

(Image credit: Razer)