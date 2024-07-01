Simplify your streaming setup and save with Logitech's G Yeti GX microphone — lowest-ever price, limited-time deal

There's a lot of competition for capturing your voice for streaming, podcasting, work calls, or just chatting with your friends. Some people are perfectly happy using a cheap headset or desktop mic, but if your use case involves streaming or producing content for an audience, you really have to up your game in the quality stakes if you want your audience to grow and keep listening. People aren't going to stick around if they can constantly hear every background noise or your keyboard clicking away.

Available on Amazon in a limited-time deal, Logitech's G Yeti GX USB microphone hits an all-time low price of $119. Saving $30 off the usual MSRP price of this microphone, this deal lets you upgrade your setup with a dynamic cardioid microphone that's not only easy to connect but looks good on your desk and uses some of the best voice software available.

The Logitech G Yeti GX uses the Yeti name... and why not? It use the tech and knowledge learned from one of the original mainstream USB podcasting and streaming microphones that brought the quality of a dynamic cardioid mic and a USB connection together. Mixed with a design that's more fitting with the G-Brand of Logitech's gaming peripherals, the Yeti GX looks more modern than the traditional Yeti's and adds more RGB for the gamer aesthetic.

Logitech G Yeti GX RGB USB Dynamic Gaming Microphone: now $119 at Amazon (was $149)



Logitech G Yeti GX is a USB microphone that offers the ease of connectivity with high-end voice capture. Using a super-cardioid polar pattern designed to ignore key clicks and focus on picking up your voice for more professional-sounding streams or conference calls with either your friends or work/school colleagues.

Using the Logitech G Hub, you can use LIGHTSYNC to control the Yeti GX's RGB. The microphone has two separate RGB light zones, and if you also own any other compatible Logitech peripherals, you can sync them together.

You have access to the Blue VO.CE software that can enable the Enable Smart Audio Lock and other studio tools, as well as the Logitech G Hub. This lets you avoid sound clipping and also uses an expander to reduce the ambient background noises such as your keyboard clicks. With other studio tools offering VFX and samples for use on your streams and other content.