Hollyland Lark M2 Wireless Lavalier Microphone drops to a low price for Amazon's Big Spring Sale 2025

I bought mine long before they were this cheap!

Hollyland Lark M2 Wireless Lavalier Microphone
(Image credit: Amazon / Future)

This is a deal that I can personally stand behind, because I bought the Hollyland Lark M2 Wireless Lavalier Microphone back in December 2024, and it wasn't this cheap!

The kit comes in a charging case, with two microphones and a receiver. You can get versions with Apple's lightning connector, as well as a shoe connector for DSLRs. For me, I chose the USB Type-C version for use with my Android phone, and via a USB Type-C to USB Type-A adapter I use it for team meetings and for presenting our show, The Pi Cast. I just clip the microphone to my shirt using the magnetic back and I am ready to go. All the while resisting the urge to tap the microphone like a communicator from Star Trek: The Next Generation.

Hollyland Lark M2 Wireless Lavalier Microphone: now $76 at Amazon

Hollyland Lark M2 Wireless Lavalier Microphone: now $76 at Amazon (was $92)
With noise cancelation, long-range Hollyland Lark M2 microphones are an excellent choice for conference calls, content creation, and interviews.

View Deal

Hollyland Lark M2 Wireless Lavalier Microphone

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

I bought these microphones with content creation in mind. The dual microphones are exceptionally useful for conducting interviews in the field. With noise cancellation the microphones capture just the voices of the myself and the interviewee and none of the background noise. Audio quality is clear and punchy.

Hollyland Lark M2 Wireless Lavalier Microphone

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

To control the microphones, there is a single button that turns on / off noise cancellation. For more features there is an accompanying Android / iOS app that enables individual control of audio levels, and noise cancellation.

Image 1 of 3
Hollyland Lark M2 Wireless Lavalier Microphone
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The Hollyland Lark M2 Wireless Lavalier Microphones come with a kit bag full of extras. Lanyards to hold the microphone magnetically, wind muffs (also known as dead cats) to block wind noise, magnetic lapel clips, and weirdly some colorful stickers to hide the microphones. When not in use, the two microphones and the receiver are contained in a plastic case with onboard LiPo battery charging, just like Airpods. When you are done with them, throw them in the box and they charge ready for the next interview.

Hollyland Lark M2 Wireless Lavalier Microphone

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

I primarily use the Hollyland Lark M2 Wireless Lavalier Microphone with my Windows 10 PC for meetings and for hosting The Pi Cast. But I have an issue. My PC only has only one USB Type-C port and it is on the back of the case! Armed with a trusty USB Type-C to A adapter I can plug the receiver into any spare USB port on my desktop and Windows 10 will instantly recognize and switch my audio input.

I genuinely love these microphones, they are much easier to use than clunky wired mics, and I can use them across many different devices without the need for drivers.

Les Pounder
Les Pounder

Les Pounder is an associate editor at Tom's Hardware. He is a creative technologist and for seven years has created projects to educate and inspire minds both young and old. He has worked with the Raspberry Pi Foundation to write and deliver their teacher training program "Picademy".

