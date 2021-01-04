Star Wars-Themed Raspberry Pi Terminal Brings Balance to the Force

After dropping by the Tosche Station to pick up some power converters, maker Maz_Baz decided to create a Rebel Pathfinder-themed Raspberry Pi terminal project.
Unable to find the parts needed on the outskirts of Tatooine, Maz_Baz opted to use a Raspberry Pi and 3D print a custom shell. The terminal is intended for casual use and simple tasks like writing, coding or browsing the web.
The unit uses a Miuzei touch screen that attaches to the Pi using GPIO pins like a HAT. It's an IPS screen, measuring 4-inches across. The build also uses a Miuzei case which includes a fan for cooling.
The keyboard is a foldable Bluetooth keyboard from Jelly Comb. To make things mobile, it uses an Anker PowerCore 13000 portable charger.
If you want to join forces with the Rebel Alliance, you can download the files necessary on Thingiverse to create your own Rebel Pathfinder field terminal. You can read more about this project on the original thread at Reddit. Be sure to check out our list of Best Raspberry Pi Projects for more cool creations from the maker community.