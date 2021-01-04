Star Wars-Themed Raspberry Pi Terminal Brings Balance to the Force

After dropping by the Tosche Station to pick up some power converters, maker Maz_Baz decided to create a Rebel Pathfinder-themed Raspberry Pi terminal project.

Unable to find the parts needed on the outskirts of Tatooine, Maz_Baz opted to use a Raspberry Pi and 3D print a custom shell. The terminal is intended for casual use and simple tasks like writing, coding or browsing the web.

The unit uses a Miuzei touch screen that attaches to the Pi using GPIO pins like a HAT. It's an IPS screen, measuring 4-inches across. The build also uses a Miuzei case which includes a fan for cooling.

The keyboard is a foldable Bluetooth keyboard from Jelly Comb. To make things mobile, it uses an Anker PowerCore 13000 portable charger.