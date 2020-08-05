Report: TSMC, Foxconn Among Potential Arm Buyers

(Image credit: Sundry Photography/Shutterstock)

According to a report from Nikkei Asian Review today, Softbank has reached out to both TSMC and Foxconn regarding a potential acquisition of Arm.

SoftBank Group bought Arm four years ago for a total of $32 billion (€26.9 billion). Foxconn and TSMC are one of several companies that Softbank's bankers have contacted about selling the chip designed, according to Nikkei, which cited "people familiar with he discussions." Nikkei also reported that TSMC and Foxconn were all given a selection of financial data, as well as projection models directly from Arm. Nvidia also reportedly received this information.

Both Apple and Qualcomm have also been included in the pool of potential buyers, Nikkei's sources claimed.

The report comes on the heels of recent reports highlighting Nvidia's serious inquiry of purchasing.

While TSMC and Foxconn are reportedly still considering the investment, Nvidia is said to be approaching the offer with serious talks that may involve a complete purchase of Arm, rather than a share

Arm co-founder Hermann Hauser recently spoke out against Nvidia's acquiring Arm.