'Resident Evil 7: Beginning Hour' Demo Now Available For PC

PC gamers can now join in on the terrifying gameplay that is the Resident Evil 7: Beginning Hour demo. Capcom finally released it on Steam yesterday, a little more than a month before the game’s actual release date.

In the demo, you wake up at a seemingly abandoned house and try to escape. The feeling of fear is ever-present as you turn every corner, shine your flashlight down each hallway, and piece together the story of the last people to visit the house.

Capcom released specs for the full game in September; the demo’s requirements (via its Steam page) are nearly identical. The sole difference is that the Recommended GPU requirements are labeled as “to be determined,” as opposed to original requirements of a Nvidia GeForce GTX 960 or an AMD Radeon R9 290X card. However, we do know that the Capcom will aim for a GPU that has 4 GB of video memory to fill the slot.



The PC is the final platform to receive Capcom’s demo of the game--it's been available on the PlayStation 4 since June and launched on Xbox One in early December. It isn't available on Oculus Rift or HTC Vive, either, because the PlayStation VR currently has exclusive support for both the demo and the full game. That might change sometime after the game’s release. If you’re too scared to try the demo out for yourself, you can always read about my pants-soiling experience with the VR demo at E3 earlier this year.

