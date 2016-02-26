Capcom To Release Resident Evil 4, 5 And 6 On PS4 And Xbox One

Capcom is focused on bringing its older video games to new audiences and is planning to release Resident Evil 4, 5 and 6 on the Playstation 4 and Xbox One.

Not long ago, Capcom released an HD remastered edition of its classic Resident Evil game. This enabled old fans of the series to play the game that started it all, as well as introducing the game to younger gamers who had never played it before. Capcom plans to follow that up with an HD remastering of the sequel, Resident Evil 2.

In the meantime, however, Capcom announced that it has three other games for fans of the series to enjoy and for some young gamers to experience for the first time. The last few entries into the Resident Evil series, Resident Evil 5 and 6, were originally released on the Xbox 360 and Playstation 3. Resident Evil 4, for its part, was released originally on GameCube, Playstation 2 and Nintendo Wii, with HD versions of the game released later on Playstation 3 and Xbox 360.

Capcom didn't say if it would be improving the graphic quality of these games, but it will be releasing them on the Playstation 4 and Xbox One with all available DLC included for $19.99 each. Resident Evil 6 will be released on these consoles on March 29, with Resident Evil 5 coming in summer 2016 and Resident Evil 4 following in the fall.

Follow Michael Justin Allen Sexton @EmperorSunLao. Follow us on Facebook, Google+, RSS, Twitter and YouTube.