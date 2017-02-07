Blue Light Special: Rosewill RK-9300 Keyboard With Cherry MX Blue Or Brown Switches

Rosewill has a new keyboard, the RK-9300, which comes in Cherry MX Blue and Cherry MX Brown varieties.
The RK-9300 has a fairly austere look, with an all-black design and an aluminum top panel that extends out and down at a slight angle, like a mock wrist rest.
The keys are backlit but have only blue LEDs--a feature omission that some won’t love, but it’s slightly more of a “grown up” look than all-red backlighting. (Even cleaner would be white backlighting.) There are three lighting modes: one with all the keys backlit, one with all but the numpad area lit, and one with only the WASD and arrow keys lit. The fully-lit option has a breathing mode, and there are four brightness levels. (Presumably, there are actually five, assuming one of the levels is “off.”)
The underside of the keyboard offers a pair of flip-up feet and a cable routing trough with three openings across the top of the keyboard--left, center, and right. On either side of the RK-9300, at the top, are a pair of what our own Thomas Soderstrom would call “cupholder”--some bit of decoration that are kind of snazzy looking but ultimately appear to serve no purpose.
The upper right side of the keyboard has a bank of notification lights. The F keys double as media and volume controls, including brightness, Windows lock, and more. It also features n-key rollover. The RK-9300 features no software, and there’s no way to create macros.
The two versions of the RK-9300 list for $99, but both are available for $85 on Amazon (Blue switches and Brown switches) and Newegg (Blue switches and Brown switches).
|Rosewill RK-9300
|Type
|Full size, 104-key
|Switch
|Cherry MX Blue or MX Brown
|Sensing Method
|Conductive (metal)
|Microcontroller
|--
|Polling Rate
|--
|Lighting
|Blue backlighting
|Key Rollover
|NKRO
|Interface
|USB
|Cable
|5.9ft
|Additional Ports
|No
|Key Caps
|ABS
|Dimensions
|18 x 6.5 x 1.6 inches
|Weight
|3.09lbs
|Software
|No
|Construction
|Aluminum top plate
|Misc.
|-Four lighting modes, four brightness levels -Three-way cable routing trough-F keys double as media controls, etc.
|Price
|$99 MSRP, street price $85
- Joshua Simenhoff, Assistant Community Manager for Tom's Hardware
Thanks. I do appreciate the feedback, and I do listen. I do not decide the ad structure or mixture or type, but that doesn't absolve me; given my position as editor-in-chief, I do take on the role as "voice of the reader" and I do pass along these sentiments in constructive ways to our ad sales and ad operations team. In fact, they (along with the person in charge of video for our company) helped me remove & replace that video everyone's been complaining about. (But now you get to see the Cherry video for a bit. I'll try to have that changed in a week or so as well.)
Also, you may or may not have noticed that those little ads that pop up as you navigate the page (the ones where the text of our articles are underlined in green and are triggered by a mere mouse over) are now gone. That's actually very recent. Perhaps its disappearance has gone unnoticed (I haven't heard a single reader comment on it, but I suppose that's one of those things like a good IT department -- it's a good thing if you're not having to think about it), and maybe that's because like so many things we just get used to it.
As always, ads do pay the bills, and allow us to publish the amount & depth of content we do, with the experts we have on the team. It is a delicate balance, although seeing the Doom video for the 100th time in 3 weeks may not seem all that delicate . . .
Thank you for passing the message inside your team (or the relevant team within the company). I have to say I didn't want to fill this article's comment section about off-topic content, but I'm really glad you took part in the conversation.
I, for one, saw that the links were gone in the articles and I can only be pleased by it (I tend to highlight stuff with my mouse when I read, and those links kept popping up...).
My ad blocker is configured to be selective on this website, so things like the background ads don't bother me when they're active, but those mighty 12 square ads all together at the bottom of articles bothered me a lot. Again, I want to thank you for passing the word.
Also take a second to tell the whole writing and editing team how the articles quality are pretty much the best there is right now for IT enthusiasts. Keep up the great work and original content, guys !