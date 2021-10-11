Raspberry Pi Silicon at the Heart of Long Range Communication Card

The Raspberry Pi RP2040 silicon is starting to turn up in the most unusual places. The $1 SoC is now powering a long range connectivity solution in the new RAK11310 WisBlock LPWAN module just launched by RAKwireless and spotted by CNX Software. The module contains the same RP2040 microcontroller as found in the Raspberry Pi Pico, and conforms to the LoRaWAN low power networking specification.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: RAKwireless) Image 2 of 6 (Image credit: RAKwireless) Image 3 of 6 (Image credit: RAKwireless) Image 4 of 6 (Image credit: RAKwireless) Image 5 of 6 (Image credit: RAKwireless) Image 6 of 6 (Image credit: RAKwireless)

RAK has been exceptionally busy, as the wireless module is one of 12 in the Wisblock series being prepared for a Fall 2021 launch. The system works through a baseboard, into which is plugged a processing board, and multiple modules for additional functionality. The new modules are sensors for ultrasonics, alcohol gas, ambient light, air pressure, heart rate, vibrations, PIR and current, with the range rounded out by a GSM/GPRS module, an LED bar graph, and a green power module to charge your creation from renewable power sources. There's also an extension cable.

These new modules join a myriad others, including an accelerometer, temperature and humidity sensor, GNSS location receiver, rain sensor and a stereo microphone module. There are displays, motors, enclosures and interfaces. It's a comprehensive system.

In addition, two baseboards are available, one with four slots for sensors, and the other with two. Power comes via a Type-C USB port, which also transfers data as if it were a USB 2.0 port. The new wireless module also works as a processing board, so it can be programmed just like any other RP2040 build. If you prefer, a version with a Nordic nRF52840 controller is available.