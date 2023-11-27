Desperate Chinese factories repurpose RTX 3090 GPUs into AI accelerators to skirt US export ban

Recently, Chinese factories have been stripping down now-banned GeForce RTX 4090s into AI accelerators, and now, RTX 3090s are also on the chopping block. Just as GPUs were the hottest commodity during the crypto boom, high-end Nvidia GPUs with onboard AI acceleration have become the ideal choice for AI workloads even as the US tightens AI exports to China.

Since the RTX 3090 is also on the long list of GPUs that the US Government has banned from being exported to China, this move makes sense but does reek of desperation (or perhaps resourcefulness) on the part of the factories stripping down GPUs for this purpose.

As it turns out, there are other reasons to use RTX 3090s instead of RTX 4090s for this purpose. RTX 3090 and 3090 Ti have much more VRAM (24 GB vs. 16 GB at most) than RTX 4090 cards. In gaming performance, the RTX 4090 is still stronger than the RTX 3090, but specific AI models benefit more from increased memory capacity than raw processing power.

For those wondering why these GPUs are being repurposed into blower-style cards specifically, there are two very good reasons for this.

For one, the blower-style housing these GPUs are being re-integrated into is much smaller than the original coolers, allowing for more to be installed simultaneously. But beyond reducing footprint, blower-style GPU coolers are actually better for use in any multi-GPU use scenario since open-air GPU cooling results in hotter ambient temperatures that are particularly problematic in a multi-GPU setup.

There are downsides to blower-style cooling, particularly for powerful GPUs, but from an engineering perspective, this probably is the best use case for the existing banned RTX stock in China. However, the impact on high-end GPU pricing may take some time to recover.