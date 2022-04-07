Ryzen 7 5800X3D Beats Core i9-12900KS By 16% In Shadow of the Tomb Raider

XanxoGaming released the first benchmarks for AMD’s upcoming Ryzen 7 5800X3D processor. The Peruvian news outlet followed up a quick gaming benchmark in Shadow of the Tomb Raider, where AMD’s L3 cache-heavy chip outperformed the Core i9-12900K and Core i9-12900KS.

XanxoGaming executed the benchmarks in conjunction with the developer of CapFrameX, a helpful tool to analyze frame times. To discard the graphics card as the bottleneck, the publication tested at a 720p (1280 x 720) resolution with low custom settings. It’s essential to consider that the Intel and AMD systems used different hardware, which XanxoGaming has admitted is not an apples-to-apples comparison.

The Core i9-12900K and Core i9-12900KS systems have a GeForce RTX 3090 Ti and DDR5-4800 C40 memory, whereas the Ryzen 7 5800X3D system was on a GeForce RTX 3080 Ti with DDR4-3200 C14 memory. So despite the Intel testbed having a better graphics card, the AMD system won by a fair margin, making the feat even more impressive.

The Ryzen 7 5800X3D delivered an average frame rate of 231 FPS, while the Core i9-12900K and Core i9-12900KS finished with 190 FPS and 200 FPS, respectively. Therefore, AMD’s chip beat the Core i9-12900K by 22% and the Core i9-12900KS by 16%.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider is a title that relies heavily on memory speed and is sensitive to memory latency, which favors the Ryzen 7 5800X3D. It’s necessary to put the AMD chip through more titles to see whether it can be the “world’s fastest gaming CPU,” as AMD has been calling it. The Ryzen 7 5800X3D will hit the shelves on April 20 for $449. Therefore, we’re less than two weeks away from finding out whether AMD can take away the crown for the “fastest gaming CPU” from the Core i9-12900KS, which recently debuted at $799.99.