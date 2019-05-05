Trending

Samsung Rings B-Die Memory Death Knell

Overclockers love Samsung's B-Die memory, but the company is unceremoniously killing it off. According to the consumer DIMM section of Samsung’s latest Product Guide, B-Die memory "dies," M-Die matures, A-Die ascends, and 32GB UDIMMs really are available in Q2 2019.

We’ve yet to see whether A-die chips will have the overclocking flexibility to match or exceed that of the current B-Die products that have become the memory of choice for overclockers on Intel and AMD platforms alike. 

The new A-Die offers the advantage of higher available chip density, particularly to module assemblers/programmers (i.e., the companies we’re accustomed to supplying our XMP-rated DIMMs). The 16Gb (sixteen gigabit) M-Die chips that were supposed to have brought us 32GB consumer DIMMs a year ago appear to have been reserved for Samsung’s own-brand modules, and the best guess from our suppliers has been that the server sector has drawn that supply dry.

4.7 260Pin DDR4 Non ECC UDIMM

[Table9]260 Pin DDR4 Non ECC UDIMM

DensityPartNumberCompositionComp.VersionInternalBanksRankHeightAvail.
SuperBiiz lists part number M378A4G43MB1 as a current, out of stock product, and with no customer reviews…ever. The additional A-Die part number M378A4G43AB1 could potentially increase supply, but only if that increased supply can finally meet the company’s higher-market obligations.

DensityBanksPartNumberPakg&Power, Temp.&SpeedOrg.VDDVoltagePKGAvail.
8GbB-die16Banks (4BankGroups)K4A8G045WB1)BCPB/RC/TD2Gx41.2V78ballFBGA'192Q EOL
K4A8G085WBBCPB/RC/TD1Gx8
8Banks (2BankGroups)K4A8G165WBBCPB/RC/TD512Mx161.2V96ballFBGA
8GbC-die16Banks (4BankGroups)K4A8G045WC1)BCTD/VF/WE2Gx41.2V78ballFBGAMP
K4A8G085WCBCTD/*VF/*WE1Gx8
8Banks (2BankGroups)K4A8G165WCBCTD/*VF/*WE512Mx161.2V96ballFBGA
8GbD-die16Banks (4BankGroups)K4A8G045WD1)BC/TD/VF/WE2Gx41.2V78ballFBGA'184Q CS
K4A8G085WDBC/TD/*VF/*WE1Gx8
16GbA-die16Banks (4BankGroups)K4AAG085WABCTD/*VF/*WE2Gx81.2V78ballFBGA'191Q CS
8Banks (2BankGroups)K4AAG165WABCTD/*VF/*WE1Gx161.2V96ballFBGA
32GbA-die16Banks (4BankGroups)K4AAG085WABCTD/*VF/*WE2Gx81.2V78ballFBGA'191Q CS
8Banks (2BankGroups)K4AAG165WABCTD/*VF/*WE1Gx161.2V96ballFBGA
