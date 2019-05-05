Samsung Rings B-Die Memory Death Knell

Overclockers love Samsung's B-Die memory, but the company is unceremoniously killing it off. According to the consumer DIMM section of Samsung’s latest Product Guide, B-Die memory "dies," M-Die matures, A-Die ascends, and 32GB UDIMMs really are available in Q2 2019.
We’ve yet to see whether A-die chips will have the overclocking flexibility to match or exceed that of the current B-Die products that have become the memory of choice for overclockers on Intel and AMD platforms alike.
The new A-Die offers the advantage of higher available chip density, particularly to module assemblers/programmers (i.e., the companies we’re accustomed to supplying our XMP-rated DIMMs). The 16Gb (sixteen gigabit) M-Die chips that were supposed to have brought us 32GB consumer DIMMs a year ago appear to have been reserved for Samsung’s own-brand modules, and the best guess from our suppliers has been that the server sector has drawn that supply dry.
4.7 260Pin DDR4 Non ECC UDIMM
[Table9]260 Pin DDR4 Non ECC UDIMM
|Density
|PartNumber
|Composition
|Comp.Version
|InternalBanks
|Rank
|Height
|Avail.
|2GB
|M378A5644EB0
|256Mx16*4pcs
|4Gb
|E-die
|8
|1
|30mm
|EOL '181Q
|4GB
|M378A5244CB0
|256Mx16*4pcs
|8Gb
|C-die
|8
|1
|30mm
|MP
|4GB
|M378A5244BB0
|256Mx16*4pcs
|8Gb
|B-die
|8
|1
|30mm
|EOL '191Q
|4GB
|M378A5244BB0
|256Mx16*4pcs
|8Gb
|B-die
|8
|1
|30mm
|EOL '191Q
|4GB
|M378A5143EB2
|512Mx8*8pcs
|4Gb
|E-die
|16
|1
|30mm
|EOL '182Q
|8GB
|M378A1K43DB2
|1Gx8*8pcs
|8Gb
|D-die
|16
|1
|30mm
|CS '182Q
|8GB
|M378A1K43CB2
|1Gx8*8pcs
|8Gb
|C-die
|16
|1
|30mm
|MP
|8GB
|M378A1K43CB2
|1Gx8*8pcs
|8Gb
|C-die
|16
|1
|30mm
|MP
|8GB
|M378A1K43BB2
|1Gx8*8pcs
|8Gb
|B-die
|16
|1
|30mm
|EOL '191Q
|8GB
|M378A1K43BB2
|1Gx8*8pcs
|8Gb
|B-die
|16
|1
|30mm
|EOL '191Q
|8GB
|M378A1G43EB1
|512Mx8*16pcs
|4Gb
|E-die
|16
|2
|30mm
|EOL '182Q
|16GB
|M378A2K43DB1
|1Gx8*16pcs
|8Gb
|D-die
|16
|2
|30mm
|CS '182Q
|16GB
|M378A2K43CB1
|1Gx8*16pcs
|8Gb
|C-die
|16
|2
|30mm
|MP
|16GB
|M378A2K43CB1
|1Gx8*16pcs
|8Gb
|C-die
|16
|2
|30mm
|MP
|16GB
|M378A2K43BB1
|1Gx8*16pcs
|8Gb
|B-die
|16
|2
|30mm
|EOL '191Q
|16GB
|M378A2K43BB1
|1Gx8*16pcs
|8Gb
|B-die
|16
|2
|30mm
|EOL '191Q
|32GB
|M378A4G43MB1
|2Gx8*16pcs
|16Gb
|M-die
|16
|2
|30mm
|CS '182Q
|32GB
|M378A4G43AB1
|2Gx8*16pcs
|16Gb
|A-die
|16
|2
|30mm
|CS '191Q
SuperBiiz lists part number M378A4G43MB1 as a current, out of stock product, and with no customer reviews…ever. The additional A-Die part number M378A4G43AB1 could potentially increase supply, but only if that increased supply can finally meet the company’s higher-market obligations.
|Density
|Banks
|PartNumber
|Pakg&Power, Temp.&Speed
|Org.
|VDDVoltage
|PKG
|Avail.
|8GbB-die
|16Banks (4BankGroups)
|K4A8G045WB1)
|BCPB/RC/TD
|2Gx4
|1.2V
|78ballFBGA
|'192Q EOL
|K4A8G085WB
|BCPB/RC/TD
|1Gx8
|8Banks (2BankGroups)
|K4A8G165WB
|BCPB/RC/TD
|512Mx16
|1.2V
|96ballFBGA
|8GbC-die
|16Banks (4BankGroups)
|K4A8G045WC1)
|BCTD/VF/WE
|2Gx4
|1.2V
|78ballFBGA
|MP
|K4A8G085WC
|BCTD/*VF/*WE
|1Gx8
|8Banks (2BankGroups)
|K4A8G165WC
|BCTD/*VF/*WE
|512Mx16
|1.2V
|96ballFBGA
|8GbD-die
|16Banks (4BankGroups)
|K4A8G045WD1)
|BC/TD/VF/WE
|2Gx4
|1.2V
|78ballFBGA
|'184Q CS
|K4A8G085WD
|BC/TD/*VF/*WE
|1Gx8
|16GbA-die
|16Banks (4BankGroups)
|K4AAG085WA
|BCTD/*VF/*WE
|2Gx8
|1.2V
|78ballFBGA
|'191Q CS
|8Banks (2BankGroups)
|K4AAG165WA
|BCTD/*VF/*WE
|1Gx16
|1.2V
|96ballFBGA
|32GbA-die
|16Banks (4BankGroups)
|K4AAG085WA
|BCTD/*VF/*WE
|2Gx8
|1.2V
|78ballFBGA
|'191Q CS
|8Banks (2BankGroups)
|K4AAG165WA
|BCTD/*VF/*WE
|1Gx16
|1.2V
|96ballFBGA