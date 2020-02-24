Samsung Re-Opens South Korean Fab After Coronavirus Case

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Now that the COVID-19 outbreak has been around for a few months, it's increasingly clear what danger it can play to individuals' health, as well as economies, manufacturers and individual factories In China, as little as 11% of employees are able to come to work in some factories. And at the end of last week, Samsung closed its fab in Gumi, South Korea after confirming a case of coronavirus.

“The company has placed colleagues who came in contact with the infected employee in self-quarantine and taken steps to have them tested for possible infection,” Samsung told Reuters.

The factory was disinfected over the weekend and has been re-opened, as reported by The Korea Times. However, the floor where the infected employee worked will stay closed until February 25.

The Gumi factory is one of Samsung's smaller locations with lower output and manufactures high-end smartphones, such as the Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy Fold.

Samsung has stated that it won't be increasing the prices of the units to compensate for the brief shutdown.