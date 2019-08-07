Samsung Unveils $999 Galaxy Book S Laptop with Snapdragon 8cx

The Galaxy Book S is set to debut fall 2019 in two shades: Earthy Gold and Mercury Gray. It can be purchased via Samsung.com and Verizon, though there will likely be additional retailers added to the list later down the line. No word has been given on whether there will be additional color options just yet.

It features touch-to-wake capabilities, a lightweight anodized aluminum frame on the top and base, and 10-point multi-touch display to let you zoom, scroll, and controls he device to your liking all with just a tap and touch of the screen, just like on your phone.