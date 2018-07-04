Sapphire Unveils Motherboard With AMD Ryzen Embedded V1000 APU
Sapphire Technology, one of AMD's largest AIB partners, has revealed its latest creation. The FS-FP5V is a small motherboard with an embedded AMD Ryzen V1000 APU (Accelerated Processing Unit).
It may come as a shocker for many to see the Sapphire branding on a motherboard box from a brand that's widely known for its top-notch AMD-based graphics cards. Apart from specializing in graphics cards, Sapphire also works a side job producing embedded motherboards with, you guessed it, AMD processors. The company's latest addition to its motherboard lineup comes in the form of the FS-FP5V, which targets customers in the high-resolution visual embedded segment, such as electronic gaming machines, medical imaging, interactive digital signage, thin clients, and point-of-sale terminals.
The Sapphire FS-FP5V falls into the Mini-STX category and measures 147.3mm by 139.7mm. The motherboard features a simple, old-school design with a green PCB devoid of any eye-candy. The FS-FP5V draws power from a 19V DC power jack and a single 4-pin 12V power connector.
The motherboard is equipped with two DDR4 SO-DIMM memory slots and supports up to a maximum of 32GB of DDR4-3200 memory. Storage options include a single SATA III port and two M.2 slots. The M.2 2280 M-Key slot can house a PCI-Express 3.0 x4 or SATA drive, while the other M.2 2232 E-Key slot is perfect for accommodating PCI-Express x1 devices, like a Wi-Fi card.
The AMD Ryzen V1000 APU is soldered to the heart of the motherboard. Introduced by AMD in early 2018, the Ryzen V1000 series is a combination of the chipmaker's Zen CPU and Vega GPU architectures. The APUs are fabricated with the 14nm FinFET process. The FS-FP5V will be available in four models in accordance with AMD's various V1000 SKUs.
|Model
|Cores
|Threads
|Base Freq
|Max Freq
|GPU
|GPU Max Freq
|GPU CU
|TDP
|AMD Ryzen Embedded V1807B
|4
|8
|3.35 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|AMD Radeon Vega 11 Graphics
|1300 MHz
|11
|35-54W
|AMD Ryzen Embedded V1756B
|4
|8
|3.25 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|AMD Radeon Vega 8 Graphics
|1100 MHz
|8
|35-54W
|AMD Ryzen Embedded V1605B
|4
|8
|2.06 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|AMD Radeon Vega 8 Graphics
|1100 MHz
|8
|12-25W
|AMD Ryzen Embedded V1202B
|2
|4
|2 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|AMD Radeon Vega 3 Graphics
|1100 MHz
|3
|12-25W
The V1000-series APUs start with the basic dual-core, four-thread Ryzen V1202B and stretch up to the quad-core, eight-thread Ryzen V1807B. The TDP ranges from 12W to 54W. AMD claims that the APUs are capable of pumping out 3.6 TFLOPS (16-bit) of performance.
Despite the motherboard's miniature landscape, the Sapphire FS-FP5V has a generous number of outputs. USB connectivity includes three USB 2.0 ports and one USB 3.1 USB Type-C port. As for display connectors, the motherboard has four DisplayPort outputs that can sustain up to four 4K displays without hiccups. The FS-FP5V also provides a high-speed connection to the internet through its dual Realtek RTL8111G PCI-Express Gigabit LAN ports. The motherboard's four-channel audio solution consists of a single audio output powered by Realtek's ALC262 chipset. There's even an RS232/422/485 header.
The Sapphire FS-FP5V will be available later this month. Consumers interested in grabbing one can order it directly through Sapphire's website. Pricing is as follows:
FS-FP5V1807B V1807B 35-54W 52093-00-40G - $450
FS-FP5V1756B V1756B 35-54W 52093-01-40G - $390
FS-FP5V1605B V1605B 12-25W 52093-02-40G - $340
FS-FP5V1202B V1202B 12-25W 52093-03-40G - $325
It makes sense, why buying an overly expensive, bigger and bulkier Intel System with a weak iGPU for such uses.
More I think about it, APU are the way to go for future electronic requiring OS or software.
It has DisplayPort outputs which I assume are just fine for their use case. If there's some need for HDMI then I assume there is a different motherboard than shown in the picture that serves that need.
Don't compare prices that way. There is reliability, supply and demand etc to account for. It's probably a reasonable price considering there is competition.
SALGADO18,
AMD probably will target the lower-end APU market but I'm sure the plan is to target the higher profit margins first on mobile and the 4+ core CPU market on desktop.
Do you mean a discrete Radeon graphics CARD is obsolete? Because this does have Radeon graphics in the APU.
APU's are only the "future" provided the included GPU is sufficient for the task at hand. There will continue to be medical devices which need more GPU processing power than a modern APU can supply such as AI algorithms which compile scans to look for illnesses though I'm out of my depth here.
Great VIDEO here if interested (4m32s "Eyes of Watson"):
https://www.itnonline.com/videos/examples-artificial-intelligence-medical-imaging-diagnostics
Why not ? Reliability ? I chose a good reliable motherboard.
and supply and demand ? well no one demands overpriced product when he can get better performing one for alot cheaper. and still small size.
the only difference here is Mini itx VS mini STX size . and personally I dont think the size difference is that big deal to pay $250- $300 more for it.
147.3mm by 139.7mm (STX) VS 170mmx170mm (ITX)
and dont forget that with itx Motherboards you will get also TONS of more extras , better onboard sound , better I/O ports , More M2 cards .
Example :
Their best performing board 54 watts Total.
FS-FP5V1807B V1807B 35-54W 52093-00-40G - $450
are you kidding me ?
AMD Ryzen 3 2200G is only $100 and ITX AM4 motherboards start from $100 as well . and this APU is rated 45W-65W
we are talking more than double the price here
$450 VS $200
Even if you Get the AMD Ryzen 5 2400G
you will Still be in the $250-$280 range , it is $50-$80 more in the street price.
The only thing I expect you to say , is the lower Wattage. dont worry it can be downclocked it is open APU.
and I am sure AMD could release the other lower Watts APU for AM4 Sockets , and I expect them to come in near future.
and they wont be more expensive , Actually will be in the $100 price range as well.
The only Thing about this product is the STX size VS itx size and as I said the difference in size is not that huge to make you pay $250 more for it.
and lose Better sound , more I/O , more LAN , better WIFI , and even lose an expansion slot.