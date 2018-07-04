Sapphire Unveils Motherboard With AMD Ryzen Embedded V1000 APU

Sapphire Technology, one of AMD's largest AIB partners, has revealed its latest creation. The FS-FP5V is a small motherboard with an embedded AMD Ryzen V1000 APU (Accelerated Processing Unit).



It may come as a shocker for many to see the Sapphire branding on a motherboard box from a brand that's widely known for its top-notch AMD-based graphics cards. Apart from specializing in graphics cards, Sapphire also works a side job producing embedded motherboards with, you guessed it, AMD processors. The company's latest addition to its motherboard lineup comes in the form of the FS-FP5V, which targets customers in the high-resolution visual embedded segment, such as electronic gaming machines, medical imaging, interactive digital signage, thin clients, and point-of-sale terminals.





The Sapphire FS-FP5V falls into the Mini-STX category and measures 147.3mm by 139.7mm. The motherboard features a simple, old-school design with a green PCB devoid of any eye-candy. The FS-FP5V draws power from a 19V DC power jack and a single 4-pin 12V power connector.

The motherboard is equipped with two DDR4 SO-DIMM memory slots and supports up to a maximum of 32GB of DDR4-3200 memory. Storage options include a single SATA III port and two M.2 slots. The M.2 2280 M-Key slot can house a PCI-Express 3.0 x4 or SATA drive, while the other M.2 2232 E-Key slot is perfect for accommodating PCI-Express x1 devices, like a Wi-Fi card.



The AMD Ryzen V1000 APU is soldered to the heart of the motherboard. Introduced by AMD in early 2018, the Ryzen V1000 series is a combination of the chipmaker's Zen CPU and Vega GPU architectures. The APUs are fabricated with the 14nm FinFET process. The FS-FP5V will be available in four models in accordance with AMD's various V1000 SKUs.

Model Cores Threads Base Freq Max Freq GPU GPU Max Freq GPU CU TDP AMD Ryzen Embedded V1807B 4 8 3.35 GHz 3.8 GHz AMD Radeon Vega 11 Graphics 1300 MHz 11 35-54W AMD Ryzen Embedded V1756B 4 8 3.25 GHz 3.6 GHz AMD Radeon Vega 8 Graphics 1100 MHz 8 35-54W AMD Ryzen Embedded V1605B 4 8 2.06 GHz 3.6 GHz AMD Radeon Vega 8 Graphics 1100 MHz 8 12-25W AMD Ryzen Embedded V1202B 2 4 2 GHz 3.6 GHz AMD Radeon Vega 3 Graphics 1100 MHz 3 12-25W

The V1000-series APUs start with the basic dual-core, four-thread Ryzen V1202B and stretch up to the quad-core, eight-thread Ryzen V1807B. The TDP ranges from 12W to 54W. AMD claims that the APUs are capable of pumping out 3.6 TFLOPS (16-bit) of performance.

Despite the motherboard's miniature landscape, the Sapphire FS-FP5V has a generous number of outputs. USB connectivity includes three USB 2.0 ports and one USB 3.1 USB Type-C port. As for display connectors, the motherboard has four DisplayPort outputs that can sustain up to four 4K displays without hiccups. The FS-FP5V also provides a high-speed connection to the internet through its dual Realtek RTL8111G PCI-Express Gigabit LAN ports. The motherboard's four-channel audio solution consists of a single audio output powered by Realtek's ALC262 chipset. There's even an RS232/422/485 header.The Sapphire FS-FP5V will be available later this month. Consumers interested in grabbing one can order it directly through Sapphire's website. Pricing is as follows:

FS-FP5V1807B V1807B 35-54W 52093-00-40G - $450

FS-FP5V1756B V1756B 35-54W 52093-01-40G - $390

FS-FP5V1605B V1605B 12-25W 52093-02-40G - $340

FS-FP5V1202B V1202B 12-25W 52093-03-40G - $325